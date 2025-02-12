News

Prisoner who escaped from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre rearrested

12 February 2025 - 10:00
inmate Yanga Wayithi, 35, serving a six-month sentence for theft and trespassing had escaped from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre in Cape Town.
inmate Yanga Wayithi, 35, serving a six-month sentence for theft and trespassing had escaped from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

The department of correctional services has rearrested a prisoner who escaped from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Yanga Wayithi, 35, who is serving a six-month sentence for theft and trespassing escaped on Tuesday.

As a result, the department launched a manhunt and was recaptured in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Wayithi was apprehended at about 1.30am on Wednesday, February 12 2025. He is now back in custody at Centre and will face additional charges related to his escape from lawful custody,” said Singabakho Nxumalo, the department’s spokesperson.

Nxumalo said a full-scale investigation is under way to determine the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Adding that appropriate measures will be taken against any lapses identified.

“Additionally, security protocols at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre are under review to prevent similar incidents in the future,” he added.

SowetanLIVE

Inmate escapes from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre

An inmate serving a six-month sentence for theft and trespassing has escaped from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre in Cape Town, the department of ...
News
1 day ago

Officials aiding prisoners to escape, department tells parliament

Inmates are finding "innovative ways to escape" from prison – exposing gaps in security measures at correctional facilities and private prisons – ...
News
1 day ago

Prisoner dies at Mangaung Correctional Centre

The department of correctional services is investigating the death of a prisoner at the Mangaung Correctional Centre who allegedly hanged himself.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC