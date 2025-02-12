Prisoner who escaped from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre rearrested

The department of correctional services has rearrested a prisoner who escaped from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Yanga Wayithi, 35, who is serving a six-month sentence for theft and trespassing escaped on Tuesday.
As a result, the department launched a manhunt and was recaptured in the early hours of Wednesday.
“Wayithi was apprehended at about 1.30am on Wednesday, February 12 2025. He is now back in custody at Centre and will face additional charges related to his escape from lawful custody,” said Singabakho Nxumalo, the department’s spokesperson.
Nxumalo said a full-scale investigation is under way to determine the circumstances surrounding the escape.
Adding that appropriate measures will be taken against any lapses identified.
“Additionally, security protocols at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre are under review to prevent similar incidents in the future,” he added.
SowetanLIVE
Image: Supplied
