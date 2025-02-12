News

Police K9 unit recovers R1m worth of stolen Nestle products

By Kim Swartz - 12 February 2025 - 09:49
Police K9 unit members with some of the stolen products.
Police K9 unit members with some of the stolen products.
Image: SAPS

A 32-year-old man was arrested after a high-speed chase by police searching for a hijacked food truck in Manenberg, Cape Town.  

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said a truck loaded with Nestle products was hijacked shortly before 6am in Duinefontein Road on Tuesday.

“The security company responsible for tracking the truck alerted the police K9 unit. Members were informed by the security tracking company that they located the truck at an address in Athlone,” said Manyana.  

“The members quickly responded and spotted a vehicle returning to the address.”  

Police pursued the vehicle and the driver was arrested after CCTV footage linked the suspects' vehicle to products stolen from the truck.  

The truck was later recovered in the Strandfontein policing precinct.  

TimesLIVE

80 undocumented foreigners nabbed, seven stolen vehicles recovered in Marabastad

Gauteng police recovered seven stolen and hijacked vehicles at a chop shop in Marabastad, Pretoria, on Wednesday.
News
2 months ago

Stolen fireworks worth R4m found at Durban temple

KwaZulu-Natal police recovered R4m worth of fireworks stolen during an armed robbery in Camperdown at a temple in Phoenix on Tuesday.
News
3 months ago

Traffic officers nab four in car implicated in 'robbery spree'

Cape Town traffic officers who witnessed a woman's cellphone being snatched by the occupants of a car chased down and arrested three men and a woman ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC