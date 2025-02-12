They face charges related to the contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, Medicines and Related Substances Act and the Counterfeit Goods Act.
IN PICS | Police seize fat burning jabs, performance-enhancing drugs and steroids
Image: SAPS
Six suspects have been arrested in Pretoria in connection with a police takedown operation of a drug syndicate selling illicit drugs online.
Police seized a substantial quantity of counterfeit and illicit performance-enhancing drugs, steroids, scheduled medicine and stimulants, said spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.
Electronic devices were also seized during the arrests of the three men and three women, who were apprehended at different addresses.
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
