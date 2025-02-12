News

Durban man dies in home invasion

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 12 February 2025 - 09:47
A man in his 40s was shot and killed during a home invasion in Sarnia, west of Durban
A KwaZulu-Natal man was fatally shot during a home invasion in Sarnia, west of Durban, on Wednesday.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived at the home in Limpus Road at around 3am to find police at the scene.

“Paramedics assessed the patient and found the man, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and was in a critical condition,” said Jamieson.

“Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man but his injuries were too severe and he was declared dead,” said Jamieson.

On Thursday, a man in his 40s was killed while his father in his 60s was shot and injured during a home invasion in Chatsworth.

