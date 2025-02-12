Sonwabile Mkuntuse 44, owns a salon in Yeoville where he says there are days he his forced to send customers away because he could not render any services due to lack of water.
According to Mkuntuse, although he cuts and also plaits hair, he has more customers wanting to wash and relax their hair which needs water.
"The issue of not having water disrupts the running of my salon. I am losing between R50 to R100 on each customer who wants to wash their hair," Mkuntuse says.
Mkuntuse says when he fails to wake up to get water at 4am, he goes to a friend to a friend who has a borehole five streets away.
"This means I must beg customers to wait for me; that's an inconvenience for them," he said.
A food seller who trades in Yeoville but stays in Hillbrow told Sowetan she carries water buckets from her place to her salon. She says if she cannot walk, she often fights with the e-hailing drivers for riding with 20-litre containers filled with water.
City traders struggle to make cash due to lack of water
Past week's consumption was the highest in last 12 months – Joburg Water
Some business owners operating in central Johannesburg who confirmed to Sowetan that they don't pay for water or other municipal charges say they are frustrated by the lack of water.
The intermittent water supply has been the reality of businesses in the city for the past three weeks.
The traders, who include food sellers and hair salons owners in Berea and Yeoville, say they are losing money, adding they are now reliant on tankers for their water supply.
This follows Johannesburg Water's recent announcement that it had noted an 8% increase in consumption between December 2024 and January 2025.
"Heatwaves have characterised the past weeks and the increase in temperatures has put a strain on our systems. The consumption of the past week is the highest in the last 12 months. This trend is not sustainable and requires an immediate turnaround," Joburg Water's spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said.
"I cannot wash my pots and dishes here [at work]. I have to carry everything back home in Hillbrow and that is extra work. I cannot offer my customers a bowl of water to wash their hands before eating. I can't immediately wash the dishes they use. This place has become a mess," said the woman who preferred to remain anonymous.
