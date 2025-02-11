Zille tells court why new Expropriation Act is invalid

The DA has cited procedural missteps, irrationality and unworkable sections of the Expropriation Act as reasons why it wants the new law nullified.
The party approached the Western Cape high court on Monday in a bid to declare the new law null and void, further deepening policy divide in the government of national unity (GNU).
The DA’s court bid has added fuel to the diplomatic fire that has erupted between SA and the US, which cited the legislation as among its reasons to halt aid funding to SA.
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille likened the legislation to the dark days of apartheid, charging it of echoing the infamous laws that allowed the then government “to forcibly remove communities from their land, often with inadequate compensation or none at all”.
Late last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the bill, repealing an apartheid-era law of 1975, allowing the state to seize land in the public interest and drawing the ire of the DA and other parties in the GNU.
The law has also thrust SA into the international spotlight. It has drawn the attention of US President Donald Trump, who misleadingly described its passing as a violation of human rights against white Afrikaners to justify pulling the plug on aid funding to SA.
On Friday, Trump signed the executive orders citing disapproval of SA's land expropriation policy and its genocide case at the International Court of Justice against Washington's ally Israel as reasons.
In court papers, Zille said the first ground for challenging the act concerns the legality of the final mandates authorising delegates to vote for the Expropriation Bill at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), the second house of Parliament in law making. Zille said on March 18 last year, seven provinces voted in favour of the Expropriation Bill at the NCOP plenary session.
"One province, the Western Cape, voted against the Bill and one province, the North West, was not present,” she said. "However, five of the seven provincial delegates who voted in favour of the Bill had unlawful mandates.
"In the result, only two provincial delegates lawfully voted in favour of the Bill – failing to meet the required five valid votes contemplated in section 65 (1) (b) of the Constitution."
The DA’s legal challenge centres on the bill’s constitutionality. Holding six ministries within the GNU, the DA argues “no government in a democratic country should be given such sweeping powers to expropriate property without compensation”.
Zille tells court why new Expropriation Act is invalid
‘Five provinces did not have mandate to vote for the Bill’
“In the current Expropriation Act, we reject the ANC trying to smuggle in further powers of expropriation without compensation in an act that is meant to provide for expropriation in circumstances where the state needs to develop infrastructure such as roads, railways and dams,” Zille.
“Every country has legislation to ensure that the state can, with fair compensation, build public infrastructure, but this act goes too far outside these accepted international norms.”
The DA wants the court to declare the bill invalid in its entirety, arguing that the legislation is vague and contradictory and did not comply with the constitutional requirements.
Zulle argues that subsections two and three of section 19 of the Expropriation Act lack logical coherence – or are irrational and absurd in legal parlance – creating confusion and certainty in determining compensation.
Under the disputed section, if the government and the property owner cannot see eye to eye on the compensation for expropriated land, they can try to resolve the issue through mediation. If mediation does not work, either party can go to court within 180 days to have the court decide the compensation amount and payment amount. Alternatively, the property owner can ask the government to start court proceedings within 90 days and the government must do so within 180 days of receiving the request.
“The act is unworkable given the irrationality in section 19. The act cannot operate without reasonable clarity on when a court can and should determine compensation. The consequence is that the entire act is invalid if section 19 is invalid. There are various ways in which parliament may cure the unconstitutionality,” Zille said in court papers.
She also highlighted procedural missteps, saying the adoption of the act did not follow constitutional processes. “The DA’s challenge to the act is both substantive and procedural, and includes [that] the process of adopting the act did not conform to the constitution,” Zille said.
Unisa political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze said the DA’s application will bear no effect on the GNU.
"The DA will never leave GNU; the application is to say to their supporters that 'we haven't bent over to the ANC'. So they still try to be the DA. The act has always been there, it just needed to be updated ... so to argue that it is unconstitutional will almost be impossible," he said.
Mpumelelo Zikalala, a legal expert, said there were chances that the DA could succeed in their application.
"If you look at the procedure, it was flawed but the merits are fine. At the end of the day, there should be some form of expropriation, and the act covers all the necessary aspects. The DA raises an issue regarding non-compliance with the consultation process, hoping the court will rule in their favour.
The court may decide that certain portions should go through additional consultation to ensure they are passed correctly. However, if it goes back for public comment, nothing will change. They will not win because the majority of black people support land expropriation," he said.
