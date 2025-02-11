A video capturing a Cape Town taxi driver's act of kindness has gone viral.
The heartwarming moment shows Nathan Ashraf jumping out of his vehicle to help an elderly man struggling to cross the street amid extreme wind sweeping across the city.
In the video, shared widely on TikTok by the sustainable fishing page Hook & Grill, Ashraf is seen leaving the door of his taxi open as he rushes to assist the man to cross the road.
The powerful southeaster was so intense it was pushing the man to the ground. Cape Town is no stranger to such wind, known locally as the “Cape Doctor”, which blows in from False Bay and funnels through the city.
The Cape Doctor is famous not only for its strength but also for its ability to clear pollution from the city. It ranges from mild to gale-force and often blows for days on end. In this instance the wind was particularly fierce, making it a challenge for pedestrians to navigate the streets.
Ashraf’s act of kindness provided a moment of relief in the face of the harsh elements.
WATCH | Cape Town taxi driver's act of kindness captured in viral video
Image: hookngrill/ tiktok
The video, which has garnered 132,900 likes, 2,705 comments and 4,207 shares on TikTok, has resonated with viewers. The gesture sparked a flood of positive reactions, with many commenting on the taxi driver’s selflessness.
Shicayla Miems commented: “That he left his door open in that wind and ran for the old guy speaks volumes.”
Another TikTok user, Megan Joan McCann, said: “This is the South Africa I know and love. The spirit of ubuntu. Love your neighbour as you love yourself.”
Leesa Tshabalala shared a personal anecdote: “I remember struggling up a steep hill and a taxi driver pulled over and helped me ... He gave me assurance that 'I got this' and he’s got my back.”
