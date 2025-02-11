US ban on SA aid doesn’t include funding for Aids

What is, however, not sure, is what will happen to waiver-approved projects once the waiver and the US government’s 90-day period, during which projects will be reviewed to assess if they align with the Trump administration’s ideologies, expires.
Mitchell Warren from the New York-based advocacy organisation, Avac - which receives Pepfar funding and runs projects in eastern and southern Africa - said things aren’t as simple as “yes, you qualify” or “no, you don’t qualify”.
“The [acting] head of USAID is US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio,” he explains. Last week Rubio announced that he won’t be attending the G20 summit in South Africa in November because the country is using the G20 to promote “solidarity, equality and sustainability”. ”In other words: DEI and climate change. My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism.”
Warren argues: “So understanding what to do next in how to operate, whether as the government of South Africa or as an implementing partner to Pepfar, is just filled with chaos, and that chaos not only derails programmes in the short term, it also derails relationships between countries and communities.”
The waiver that was issued on 1 February says Pepfar projects can’t restart before the “implementing agency lead deputy principles” have certified that they qualify for the waiver.
Most South African projects have not yet received such certification letters.
“So we all wonder, does the waiver apply to us or not,” says Linda-Gail Bekker, who heads up the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation at the University of Cape Town, which receives Pepfar funding, “because there is a lack of clarity and communication.
South African projects funded through the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, Pepfar, are exempted — at least until the end of April — from the executive order that US President Donald Trump issued on Saturday.
The order halts all foreign aid that the United States government provides to SA, because of what Trump describes as South Africa’s “unjust and immoral practices that harm our nation [the US].”
According to a high ranking US Embassy official in Tshwane, who asked not to be named, “the order does not impact lifesaving and humanitarian programmes such as Pepfar”.
Such programmes therefore still qualify for a 90-day limited waiver, which will expire towards the end of April, but only for approved activities, which were announced on 1 February.
Pepfar has committed $439 537 828 (R8.1bn) to South Africa for the current US financial year, which stretches from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025.
Bhekisisa also confirmed the exemption for Pepfar projects from a second, trusted source, who had confirmation from Pepfar in South Africa that activities may resume under the waiver, once implementing partners — so organisations funded by Pepfar — have received approval letters from their funding agencies.
Pepfar money in South Africa is mainly channelled to projects and the health department through two agencies, the US Agency for International Development, USAID, and the Centres for Disease Control or CDC.
Pepfar funds make up 17% of the health department’s HIV budget; the rest of the money (most of it), goes to nongovernmental organisations rolling out HIV projects in support of the health department’s goals.
