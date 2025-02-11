Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya gives glowing review of first 100 days in office

“This is a crucial step in stabilising the city’s finances and ensuring a reliable electricity supply for businesses and households.
“Our financial discipline has improved our liquidity outlook from 0.57 in October 2024 to 0.81 in January 2025. We are on track for a 0.1 liquidity outlook with the support of a funded budget and continued good financial management.”
The mayor highlighted economic revitalisation as the second priority, citing the development of a strategy that will see the strengthening of support for SMMEs as a key deliverable. This includes the establishment of a direct line for the city’s big-spender clients to improve the ease of doing business.
“We have already introduced several key interventions. One of the most significant milestones has been the launch of a VIP service line for the city’s top 200 business clients. This initiative ensures a fast and responsive approach to service delivery issues affecting major businesses and investors in Tshwane, reducing bureaucratic delays and fostering a more efficient business environment.
“We will also accelerate the growth of the township economy.”
Infrastructure development also topped the list of the mayor’s priorities. She said her administration has taken critical steps to improve water, electricity and road infrastructure, having acknowledged the pressing challenges the city faces in these areas.
“Our administration took office at a time when Tshwane, like much of Gauteng, had a severe water crisis. The situation has required urgent interventions on multiple fronts to stabilise supply, improve infrastructure and protect water security for the future.
“Despite these setbacks, our administration has prioritised key upgrades to improve electricity supply. Alongside the N4 powerline project, which supports industrial development, we have fast-tracked critical upgrades to the IA substation to resolve power supply issues in Soshanguve.”
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya gives glowing review of first 100 days in office
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya on Tuesday described her first 100 days in office as “fun, yet challenging”, detailing the highlights and achievements overseen by her administration.
The mayor previously served as Tshwane’s deputy mayor under the now-dissolved multiparty coalition led by the DA under erstwhile mayor Cilliers Brink. She took over the reins in October last year and leads a government of local unity power-sharing deal with parties such as the ANC, EFF and minority parties.
Moya conceded that her mayoral committee made ambitious commitments to residents, pledging to improve services in all communities, to strengthen governance and to build a capital city.
Accounting for work done in her first 100 days of office, the mayor said they were under no illusions about the challenges that lay ahead.
“It is important to acknowledge the difficult circumstances we inherited. The city’s budget had been unfunded for several years, meaning there was insufficient income to cover expenses, including the provision of basic services and capital investments,” she said.
One of the city’s challenges has been its long-standing debt with Eskom — about R6.76bn.
As a response, Moya’s administration highlighted financial stability as its apex priority, which includes bolstering revenue collection. She said restoring the city’s financial stability has been the priority.
“The good news is that our efforts are yielding results,” she said.
The city had improved revenue collection, setting an ambitious target of R4bn a month. “While we have not yet reached this figure, we have consistently achieved an average monthly revenue collection of R3.3bn,” she said.
Moya said her administration had made significant progress in managing its creditor obligations, particularly Eskom debt.
“Since taking office, we secured an agreement to ring-fence the historic Eskom debt of R6.76bn. This arrangement prevents the debt from accruing further interest, provided that we maintain payments on our current account. I am pleased to report that we have successfully honoured this agreement, and the historic debt has been reduced from R6.76bn to R6.1bn.
“This is a crucial step in stabilising the city’s finances and ensuring a reliable electricity supply for businesses and households.
“Our financial discipline has improved our liquidity outlook from 0.57 in October 2024 to 0.81 in January 2025. We are on track for a 0.1 liquidity outlook with the support of a funded budget and continued good financial management.”
The mayor highlighted economic revitalisation as the second priority, citing the development of a strategy that will see the strengthening of support for SMMEs as a key deliverable. This includes the establishment of a direct line for the city’s big-spender clients to improve the ease of doing business.
“We have already introduced several key interventions. One of the most significant milestones has been the launch of a VIP service line for the city’s top 200 business clients. This initiative ensures a fast and responsive approach to service delivery issues affecting major businesses and investors in Tshwane, reducing bureaucratic delays and fostering a more efficient business environment.
“We will also accelerate the growth of the township economy.”
Infrastructure development also topped the list of the mayor’s priorities. She said her administration has taken critical steps to improve water, electricity and road infrastructure, having acknowledged the pressing challenges the city faces in these areas.
“Our administration took office at a time when Tshwane, like much of Gauteng, had a severe water crisis. The situation has required urgent interventions on multiple fronts to stabilise supply, improve infrastructure and protect water security for the future.
“Despite these setbacks, our administration has prioritised key upgrades to improve electricity supply. Alongside the N4 powerline project, which supports industrial development, we have fast-tracked critical upgrades to the IA substation to resolve power supply issues in Soshanguve.”
Moya said her government had placed equitable basic service delivery and maintaining a clean city as a focus area, taking strides to service all communities across the capital.
“One of our most significant interventions has been improving public lighting to enhance safety and security. In this period we have repaired 21,285 street lights, restored 291 high-mast lights against a target of 200 and commissioned 19 new high-mast lights in strategic areas to improve visibility and deter crime.”
The city has achieved a 99% reduction on repairing of roads, with 747 illegal dumping sites cleared across all seven regions and 198 fines issued to deter further illegal dumping, she said.
Moya vowed to strengthen the city’s adherence to law and order by addressing bylaw enforcement.
“The Tshwane metro police department [TMPD] has been conducting daily enforcement operations, supported by weekly joint operations with national law enforcement agencies. These efforts have shown significant results, ensuring that businesses and residents comply with municipal bylaws.
“The TMPD undertook extensive crime prevention and enforcement operations throughout the festive season, aligning with the 100-day target period. These operations focused on high-visibility policing, road safety enforcement and crime prevention interventions in key areas across the city.”
TimesLIVE
Hammanskraal water safe to drink, says Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya
New multiparty mayoral committee ushers in a new era for Tshwane – Moya
I will make Tshwane safe for all, says Moya
Nasiphi Moya elected new Tshwane mayor
Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya to unveil mayoral committee
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos