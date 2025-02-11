The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Tuesday announced an increase in toll tariffs, effective from March 1.
The tariffs will rise by 4.84%, in line with CPI as reported by Stats SA.
The adjustment was published in the Government Gazette on February 7 and is lower than the 6.25% increase implemented the previous year.
According to Sanral GM for communications and marketing Vusi Mona, toll revenue is used for maintaining, operating and improving toll roads as well as servicing debt related to toll road projects.
Mona said the national roads network plays a role in supporting infrastructure services such as electricity, water, telecommunications and public transport.
While acknowledging economic challenges, he said the tariff adjustments are necessary to ensure continued road maintenance and development.
Sanral announces toll tariff increase effective from March 1
Image: Thulani Mbele
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Tuesday announced an increase in toll tariffs, effective from March 1.
The tariffs will rise by 4.84%, in line with CPI as reported by Stats SA.
The adjustment was published in the Government Gazette on February 7 and is lower than the 6.25% increase implemented the previous year.
According to Sanral GM for communications and marketing Vusi Mona, toll revenue is used for maintaining, operating and improving toll roads as well as servicing debt related to toll road projects.
Mona said the national roads network plays a role in supporting infrastructure services such as electricity, water, telecommunications and public transport.
While acknowledging economic challenges, he said the tariff adjustments are necessary to ensure continued road maintenance and development.
Potholes cost Sanral over R15m
Gauteng government pays R3.8bn instalment for e-toll system, road users will not be refunded
Sanral allocates R25bn for improving roads in KwaZulu-Natal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos