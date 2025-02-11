News

Sanral announces toll tariff increase effective from March 1

By Motoring Staff - 11 February 2025 - 10:32
Toll tariffs will rise by 4.84%, in line with the Consumer Price Index as reported by Statistics South Africa. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Tuesday announced an increase in toll tariffs, effective from March 1.

The tariffs will rise by 4.84%, in line with CPI as reported by Stats SA.

The adjustment was published in the Government Gazette on February 7 and is lower than the 6.25% increase implemented the previous year.

According to Sanral GM for communications and marketing Vusi Mona, toll revenue is used for maintaining, operating and improving toll roads as well as servicing debt related to toll road projects.

Mona said the national roads network plays a role in supporting infrastructure services such as electricity, water, telecommunications and public transport.

While acknowledging economic challenges, he said the tariff adjustments are necessary to ensure continued road maintenance and development.

