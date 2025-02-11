She said she burst into tears when she was finally reunited with them. She said the child's skin tone had darkened, had lost weight and the clothes she was wearing were torn.
Missing child, mentally ill mom found after three months
The three-year-old North West child who had been missing for the past three months with her mentally ill mother has been found in Tshwane.
It is believed the 34-year-old mother had been living on the streets with the child since she was last seen on November 4 going to the shops to prepare for the burial of her 7-month-old child.
It's not yet known how they ended up in Gauteng.
North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed that the child and her mother were found in Atteridgeville and have been reunited with their family in Jouberton.
"The woman was admitted to Tshepong Hospital for mental observation," he said.
The child's grandmother said she got a call from someone who told her that her daughter and grandchild were living on the streets.
She said she burst into tears when she was finally reunited with them. She said the child's skin tone had darkened, had lost weight and the clothes she was wearing were torn.
"You could tell that she was not eating well and was looked after by other homeless people. I am grateful that I found my granddaughter alive, God will help me restore her health back. I cannot wait to show her love," she said.
The 67-year-old woman said a magistrate has since granted her full custody of the child since the mother is mentally challenged.
"It's sad but I know my daughter does not have the capability to take care of her children."
According to the grandmother, her daughter was deemed mentally unfit to raise children way back in 2019 when she was given custody of her daughter's two other children.
