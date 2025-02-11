Whenever *John needs to make a quick buck, this former illegal miner leaves his home in Khuma township, North West, and makes his way to mine dumps in the Stilfontein area to rummage for gold extracts among the sand.
John is among a group of illegal miners in Stilfontein who have now taken their illegal mining activities to another site not far from Buffelsfontein Mine, which was on the spotlight recently after about a thousand illegal miners were rescued while more than 70 died.
Although the Buffelsfontein’s shafts 10 and 11 still remain under police guard since the rescue efforts were completed three weeks ago, illegal miners in the area have started using other means to make a quick buck.
John, whom Sowetan interviewed last week, said the mine dumps at Plant 2 have now become a popular spot for illegal miners to rummage for gold extract.
According to John, evenings are the best time to go to the mining dumps because he fears police officers and security guards who are constantly patrolling the area as part of Operation Vala Umgodi, which hopes to clamp down on illegal mining, might arrest him.
When Sowetan visited Shaft 11 on Friday, it was heavily guarded and inaccessible. There were a number of police vehicles, tents and mobile toilets.
Mine dumps turned into pots of gold
Zama zamas now rummage for metal extracts among sand
Image: Antonio Muchave/File
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Several residents told Sowetan that Operation Vala Umgodi has slowed illegal mining activities in the area. The fear of being arrested has, however, not stopped some residents from taking chances.
With their faces covered with balaclavas and holding a bathtub, a bucket, a spade and backpacks ... some of the residents brave being apprehended as they were seen making their way to the mine dumps. John said he mixes sand with a bit of water and then sift it with a towel. A gram of gold extract sells for R1,100 in the black market, he said.
A resident relayed how he often sees illegal miners coming from the field with buckets of sand. Some of them had been arrested during the Vala Umgodi operation, but instead of being deported, the men were released back to the community and are now foraging for gold extracts at the mine dumps.
“We are used to seeing them. They don’t make it a secret. I have seen even those who were arrested for mining illegally with buckets because they want gold,” the 25-year-old man said.
Prince Sithole, 38, who claimed to have also been an illegal miner at some point in his life, said looking for gold extracts is how he survives because he knows the risks that come with being underground.
“I am surviving by going to the field and collecting sand in search for gold so that I can make a living. The gold is not even that heavy but you are able to make a living,” he said.
He said he also searches for gold from the mine dumps in Klerksdorp but described the area as unsafe. “There are a lot of Basotho nationals who are armed there, so you just need to be careful.”
However, one of the illegal miners who was arrested after resurfacing from shaft 11 in December said he wants nothing to do will illegal mining anymore, whether going underground or to the mine dumps.
Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwa- bone said crime has decreased in Khuma township following the intensity of operation Vala Umgodi.
* Not his real name
SowetanLIVE
