The family of woman from Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, who was shot more than 20 times are in shock over the brutal killing on Sunday.
It is understood Egnar Tswane Sondezi, 64, told her grandson she feared for her safety on Sunday night after she heard footsteps in the backyard. She left her room and went to sleep in a rondavel on the property.
A short while later, a group of attackers stormed her residence and found her in the rondavel. They shot Sondezi more than 20 times before fleeing.
Sondezi's daughter Fikile Tsotetsi said they are shocked by the killing.
"We are confused why my mother was killed in such a callous manner," she said.
She said her mother was living with her grandson.
Family puzzled after granny shot more than 20 times in KZN
"We do not want to speculate on the matter and we will allow the law to take its course," she said.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a case of murder was opened.
ANC Women's League provincial task team coordinator Matho Shozi described Sondezi's killing as a "heinous" act. She said the murder is a clear indication women are under siege in the province, adding there was no justification for the "atrocity".
"We strongly condemn the brutal murder of a woman. This heinous act highlights the ongoing crisis of gender-based violence and we demand swift justice for the victim and her family. We urge the community to work closely with the police and provide any information that could lead to the immediate arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible," said Shozi.
She said the provincial task team has full confidence in law enforcement agencies and believes the perpetrators will be tracked down.
