Assisting police officers on the ground as a drone pilot during an operation to clamp down on illegal mining and bringing closure to the families of victims are some of the things that bring joy to Sgt Morekwana Monyela.
Monyela, from Toronto in Mankweng, Limpopo, is deployed at SAPS's Limpopo airwing and serves as an airborne law enforcement officer who does command and control. He is also a drone pilot assisting in combating crime and gathering intelligence for officers on the ground.
“What we do is to assist the ground members when they go to the mine shafts. We give them aerial coverage and I can see the surroundings. I can see where they are going and check if it is safe or not. If I spot anything I alert the officers on the ground,” he said.
Monyela, a father of two, took a course on how to operate drones in 2023.
“The most bizarre thing you see, and because most of the time a drone cannot be spotted as it flies far away, is when you see people [criminals] running away and trying to hide but you have a clear view of what is happening and where they are actually hiding, resulting in their arrests,” he said.
Drone will find you, cop warns thugs
'Use of drones has revolutionised policing'
Image: SAPS
FACT BOX
His journey with SAPS began in 2008.
He completed basic training at Tshwane police academy.
He became an airborne law enforcement officer in 2014.
He recently completed an LLB degree, complementing his training and qualifications at the SAPS Airwing.
In addition, the drone also supports search-and-rescue operations, assisting in locating missing persons.
This was the case during recent heavy rains in which the province experienced several drownings. Monyela said last month he was able to assist a rescue team that was searching for a body in Ga-Matlala in Limpopo.
Monyela used his drone to spot the body of a victim whose vehicle had been swept away by the floods. The body was found trapped next to a tree in a river.
He said when the drone spotted him it brought some relief to the family and the community. “That brings joy and excitement to the family, even if the person has passed away but they have closure,” he said.
Monyela said he chose this career because “growing up, as a black person we are limited and we don't think broader because of our background and lack of knowledge. When I got to the SAPS, I realised that it has a variety of units where you can explore and be who you want to be,” he said.
Image: SAPS
According to police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, the use of drones has revolutionised policing by providing real-time aerial surveillance, gathering intelligence and offering the ability to monitor vast areas that would otherwise be inaccessible.
She said Monyela’s expertise in piloting drones enables effective monitoring of criminal activities, while significantly reducing the risks to officers on the ground.
“His ability to capture critical footage from above ensures swift action, often preventing criminals from fleeing or concealing evidence.
“Despite the demanding nature of his work, Sgt Monyela remains grounded. A devoted father of two, he finds strength in the unwavering support of his family. Whether navigating the skies or patrolling the streets, Sgt Monyela’s commitment to ensuring safety and justice for his community remains at the heart of everything he does.”
SowetanLIVE
