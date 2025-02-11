In a statement released at 1:30am this morning, the party acknowledged her tweets and ordered her to apologise publicly calling her actions “unacceptable, divisive, denigrating and offensive”.
“Commander Duduzile Zuma must issue an unconditional public apology to the secretary-general, the President, the members, supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe, and all the people of South Africa,
“These posts are insulting towards Shivambu, constituting a direct violation of the party's disciplinary code of conduct. Apologies must be made immediately. Following this, an internal disciplinary process will be initiated,” the statement posted on X read.
The party further instructed Zuma-Sambudla to extend her apology to all the structures she serves in or leads, including the southern caucus of the Pan-African Parliament. The party warned that failure to apologise immediately would result in her membership being terminated.
Apologise to Floyd or else... MK Party tells Duduzile Zuma
Party president's daughter lashes out at secretary-general Shivambu in a series of tweets
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has issued an ultimatum to its MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to apologise to party leadership for her late-night social media rants or face immediate consequences.
Zuma-Sambudla took to X on Monday lashing out at party secretary general Floyd Shivambu calling him the worst thing to happen to the MKP in a series of tweets with Shivambu's picture.
“Floyd I’m not scared of you!!! tell your minions To f**k off … Bloody Mafikizolo’s(new comer),” she wrote. “They will expel me tomorrow...it is well with my soul. Oksalayo Floyd is useless!!!”
