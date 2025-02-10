The Quick Interview | 'School violence cause for great concern'

School violence has become a growing concern for parents, especially in the townships where several schools have been deemed high risk by the department of education.
Last week, three pupils from Centenary Secondary School in Durban were injured during a racially charged confrontation while a video clip showing a pupil being chocked by another one at a school in Cape Town circulated on social media last month.
Education activist Hendrick Makaneta, who spoke to Sowetan, said the problem of violence and gangsterism at schools needed urgent attention.
Sowetan: Has school violence become more prevalent over the years?
Makaneta: Yes, and this is a cause for great concern. If you look at the past few years, the government has tried to come up with measures such as safety summits. Despite all these strategies by the government, it appears it is not winning the war against eradicating violence in schools.
Sowetan: What are some of the contributing factors to school violence?
Makaneta: The main cause in this instance is the fact that there appears to be a challenge when it comes to parental involvement at school, but also the whole question of the duty of care, which is rare in public schools. Whenever there is a bullying tendency in private schools, teachers are very quick to call parents, who are able to respond on time, unlike in public schools. You don't always have that kind of support structure for our learners.
Sowetan: Are law enforcement raids in school effective?
Makaneta: It becomes effective only temporarily. Remember, learners are also aware that the search operations do not happen regularly. But again, the presence of police in schools will cause anxiety among pupils, they won’t feel free.
Sowetan: What needs to be done to win the fight against this violence?
Makaneta: We [need to] invest a lot in the issue of mental health. Pupils go through a lot, they come with these problems already which require not only a teacher but also a psychologist. Government must invest in ensuring that there are more and more psychologists who go into the schools to assist the teachers. Because right now, teachers have got a lot of work. Most of them have to teach and are also forced to deal with these problems that require specialists and so that is why we are not winning.
The Quick Interview | 'School violence cause for great concern'
Government strategies not stopping scourge – activist
