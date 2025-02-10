News

Suspect, 37, arrested for allegedly raping 60-year-old pensioner in Bushbuckridge

10 February 2025 - 09:16
The alleged rape happened at Hlamalani near Bushbuckridge on Saturday at about 5pm. File photo.
The alleged rape happened at Hlamalani near Bushbuckridge on Saturday at about 5pm. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 37-year-old suspect in Bushbuckridge is expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Monday for allegedly raping a 60-year-old pensioner.

According to police, the incident happened at Hlamalani near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga on Saturday at about 5pm.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the complainant alleged she left home and went to drop her personal belongings nearby. 

“On her way back, while walking on a street, she met a male person known to her. The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman and raped her.”

Ndubane said the woman's grandson was looking for her and caught the suspect in the act.

“When the suspect noticed the woman's grandson he fled. The matter was reported to police and the suspect was traced and arrested.”

TimesLIVE

Life in jail for Limpopo man who raped eight-year-old girl in 2019

The Limpopo High Court has sentenced Kgopotso Mmotse Koma of Mamone village in Jane Furse to two life terms for raping and murdering an ...
News
3 days ago

Groenewald cancels parole for two men sentenced to life imprisonment for rape

Minister of correctional service has cancelled the parole of the two men who had attacked Alison Botha in 1994, raping her, disembowelling her, ...
News
5 days ago

Patient treated for stab wound gets 15 years for rape in hospital bathroom

A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a mentally disabled woman in a hospital toilet while he was being treated for ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC