Ward councillor Keke Tabane said there is a possibility that the illegal miners might have taken other alternatives to try to come out from the shaft.
“On Monday we could hear their voices but now when the rescue teams went down, they could not find them. The possibility is that they could have taken other alternatives underground,” he said.
After the search was abandoned and the emergency services had left the area, residents – including family members who were too distressed to talk to the media – went to inspect the shaft hoping to hear from those trapped underground.
“Dumisani” some of them shouted, saying they could hear an object banging against the wall.
Search and rescue of illegal miners halted due to safety reasons
Image: Thulani Mbele
Johannesburg Emergency Services abandoned the search and rescue of alleged illegal miners trapped at a disused mine shaft in Roodepoort saying it was becoming too dangerous for them.
It is not yet known how many illegal miners are still down the shaft but spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they had to terminate the operation due to safety reasons.
“We went 70 meters down and reached a makeshift platform where there is a hole with makeshift stairs. That area is dangerous for the rescuers, hence the decision to terminate.
“We are looking at other avenues to access the shaft, but we cannot do that with the maps that we have because they show the area as the only access we have,” said Mulaudzi.
