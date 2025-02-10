“So, when the bank’s complaint management officer David Lekgothoane called me recently, I knew God and my ancestors were about to answer my year-long prayers, because he assured me that the matter was still being looked into,” he added.
Scammed pensioner gets his money back
Capitec pays Nhlanhla Mbatha back a year after he lost R5,000 - After he vented his frustration on Facebook
Capitec Bank has finally done the right thing by refunding a pensioner who was scammed of R5,000 a year ago.
Nhlanhla Mbatha could not believe his eyes when the money was deposited into his bank account last week after waiting for the bank to reimburse him. The bank had been investigating his matter while the Ombudsman of Banking Service was roped in to assist Mbatha with his complaint.
“It had been a tough and long 12 months — as a pensioner — to be scammed of so much money. That amount, R5,000, is a lot of money for anyone, be it a pensioner or a and employed person. However, for an employed person you stand to recover when you receive your next paycheque come month end. For a pensioner like myself it’s gone forever, never to recover again,” said Mbatha.
“So, when the bank’s complaint management officer David Lekgothoane called me recently, I knew God and my ancestors were about to answer my year-long prayers, because he assured me that the matter was still being looked into,” he added.
He said after such long wait to get the refund, he decided to vent on Facebook a fortnight ago. His story elicited a flurry of responses from his online friends.
“Many people started to air their own bad experiences with the bank. Could the bank have seen that Facebook posting? I will never know. Does it matter anymore? I don’t think so,” said Mbatha.
Sowetan Consumer wrote about his plight when he went to the bank's branch at Eyethu Mall in Mofolo to inquire about his new cellphone banking app, which he could not access as it kept informing him that he had punched an incorrect PIN.
Before he could inside the branch , he went to the ATM to check his bank balance, however, he was surprised when he started getting alerts of withdrawals which totalled R5,000 even though he had not transacted.
The bank has since warned its customers of banking app activation fraud, a type of scam where fraudsters pose as retail store employees and offer unsuspecting clients free airtime or shopping vouchers.
