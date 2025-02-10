Parliament debates death of SA soldiers in DRC

Defence minister Angie Motshekga says the 14 SA soldiers who died in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, will arrive in the country on Thursday.
Motshekga was speaking during an urgent debate in the National Assembly on casualties incurred by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in the DRC.
Motshekga said the fallen troops would be laid to rest with full military honours.
"Of the people that have passed on, seven come from Limpopo, three are from the Free State, one each from the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and North West," said Motshekga.
The troops died last month while on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in eastern DRC.
During the debate, ANC MP Malusi Gigaba stressed the importance of public trust in the SANDF's peacekeeping efforts, urging transparency.
"The spread of misinformation and intentional distortions present a serious challenge not just to our national security but to the public's trust in our institutions," he said.
Gigaba said the SANDF was a non-partisan force dedicated to promoting stability in Africa and must not be exploited for political gain.
DA MP Cathlene Labuschagne questioned the country's soldiers' preparedness.
"Our soldiers are trapped and encircled by the M23 rebels without communication, without support, and apparently without a way out," she said.
EFF party leader Julius Malema said the bodies of the fallen soldiers were not treated with the dignity they deserve.
"We must be clear, the deployment of our troops in the DRC is not about achieving peace. It is about sacrificing our soldiers for war that has no end in sight. This government continues to send them to die in a foreign land, and when they do, their bodies are not even repatriated with the dignity they deserve.
"We are still waiting for the bodies, even after the chief of defence said the bodies will come the following day [last Wednesday]," said Malema.
Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane called for an immediate withdrawal of the troops.
"Bring back our troops home. They have no business there. It's getting worse by the day. People are dying, more people are being displaced, yet we keep thinking we can fix this by sending more troops. It is not going to result in peace," said Maimane.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie also condemned the delays in repatriating the fallen soldiers.
"We are busy debating here while our soldiers are not back. The families of the ones that died must now watch on TV, hoping to get some information. There was no rush for this debate. This debate could have been moved until we got our fallen soldiers back, and then we can come here and speak about this."
McKenzie proposed military conscription, arguing that SA should strengthen its armed forces and retaliate against M23.
"We have been humiliated. We are sitting with the highest youth unemployment in the world. Let us use this opportunity and call for conscription. Let us go and teach M23 a lesson. Let us go and kill those that killed our soldiers," he said.
