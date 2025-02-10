Over 7,400 teens treated for suicide attempts in eight months – stats

The department of basic education released the stats on Monday to mark teen suicide prevention week which started on Sunday and ends on February 16.
“The department recognises the tragedy of children and young people dying by suicide,” said education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
“Suicide remains a global public health challenge. This concerning data from the department of health highlights the need for comprehensive and co-ordinated efforts to address mental health challenges and prevent suicide among young people.
“This year’s theme for teen suicide prevention week is “Your Feelings Matter, Let's Talk,” emphasising the importance of recognising and acknowledging young people’s feelings, encouraging them to open up and seek help when needed.”
He said this week serves as a platform to empower young people with the knowledge and necessary skills to cope with emotional distress.
Director of psychosocial support in the department of education, Sibongile Monareng, said: “In keeping with the theme of this year’s campaign, we want to encourage learners to treat each other with kindness and to consider how their behaviour might affect others.
“We also urge parents and other adults to create psychologically safe homes and spaces where children can experience peace, support and acceptance.”
Mhlanga urged educators, parents and community members to “engage in discussions with young people about their emotional wellbeing and to promote looking after one’s mental health”.
“By creating safe spaces for dialogue, we can help dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health and promote positive help-seeking behaviours among young people. As a department, we are committed to continue working with our sister departments and all our stakeholders to ensure that our schools and communities are emotionally safe zones for all young people.
“Together, we can reinforce the message that the feelings of young people matter and that open dialogue is the first step towards healing and resilience,” said Mhlanga.
If you need help or know someone at risk, you may reach out to the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) on their 24-hour toll-free emergency suicide crisis helpline on 0800567567 or SMS 31393 any time of the day and someone will call you back.
Sadag also has useful material with more tips, signs to look out for and where to get help, on their website – www.sadag.org.
