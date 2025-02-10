No budget to fix vandalised robots

In Johannesburg, according to the Joburg Road Agency (JRA), at least 396 traffic lights are broken because of theft and vandalism. The agency said in the past four years, 25% of the 2,023 traffic lights were broken by vandals. Due to the spate of vandalism, the city was now saddled with a R70m backlog to replace stolen or vandalised traffic signals. JRA's budget meanwhile has declined by 54% in seven years from R1.4bn in 2016/17 to R800,000 in 2023/224.
In addition, the JRA said it responds to between 20 and 65 traffic light technical faults daily which increases its maintenance costs.
“The scourge of theft and vandalism of traffic lights has a negative impact on the city in terms of lost revenue and further sets the JRA back in our efforts to improve the road network. Now there isn’t a sufficient budget to address all vandalised intersections. Funds that could have otherwise been allocated to new projects are sometimes diverted to replacing and reconstructing vandalised traffic lights,” said JRA spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers.
In Tshwane, the metro said the situation was so bad that out of its 52 vandalised traffic signals, one street in Mamelodi had 14 intersections where traffic lights have been destroyed.
Tshwane metro spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the costs associated with the replacement of the traffic signal infrastructure are between R750,000 and R850,000 per intersection, excluding electricity restoration.
Bokaba said the metro does not have funds available during the current financial year to reinstate the broken intersections, leaving the city with no alternative, but to downgrade such vandalised streets to four-way stop control.
Bokaba said secluded intersections which were not well lit were targeted first.
In Ekurhuleni, the city said it has recorded at least 180 traffic lights that were vandalised in December.
Spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said in some places where traffic lights were vandalised, the city has opted for four-way stop signs. He said this was because it costs more than R100,000 to replace one traffic light depending on the damage and how much was stolen.
“In places where this is happening repeatedly [vandalism], it becomes a fruitless exercise to be replacing robots every week or every month,” he said.
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage said dysfunctional traffic lights had a “lot of negative ramifications”, especially for the economy of Gauteng.
“It is lost time. It makes the costs of living and the cost of doing business higher. The delivery to and from the markets gets longer and you spend more time idling and petrol costs go up. Time is money and what you want is to have an efficient city,” he said.
“For motorists, when more of your time is taken up by going to work and from work because traffic lights don't work, it is frustrating. You lose personal and family time.”
No budget to fix vandalised robots
Cities going back to using intersections as 4-way stops
More than 600 traffic lights are out of order in Gauteng's three metropolitan municipalities mainly due to theft and vandalism.
The scale of the problem, which negatively affects travel time and the economy of Gauteng, was brought to bear in Johannesburg last week when the city launched a drive to hire pointsmen to direct traffic at dysfunctional intersections across the city.
The metros said they were facing an uphill battle with theft and vandalism so rife that some were no longer replacing traffic lights due to the high costs incurred frequently but are instead opting for intersections to revert to four-way stop streets.
The situation with broken traffic lights has worsened so much that even Outsurance's pointsmen, a partnership between the cities and insurance to ease congestion on the roads, have been left stretched and unable to assist in all affected intersections.
Bheki Zondo, CEO of Traffic Free Flow which runs the initiative with some metros, said while they assist daily prioritising critical intersections such as Grayston, Winnie Mandela and Olifantsfontein among others, “due to hundreds of traffic lights that are now not working in Gauteng, we are unable to cover all robots due to limited manpower”.
Jonathan Motlhamme, a motorist who lives in Little Falls, Roodepoort, and travels to Joburg CBD daily for work said he spent more time in traffic on Hendrick Potgieter and Ontdekkers Road.
“It is frustrating because now there aren’t any traffic control officers leading to homeless untrained people controlling traffic. Traffic lights go for months without working, forcing motorists to readjust their daily travel time to and from work,” he said.
Makgabo Ramoroka, who lives in Tembisa and travels to Woodmead daily for work, said she too struggled with dysfunctional traffic lights.
“Some of them [traffic lights] have not been working for months and you even get surprised when it works. On a good day, I spend 30 minutes travelling to work but when it is bad, it gets to an hour,” she said.
