The trial of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has suffered yet another delay and the case is expected to return to court on July 21.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the state is ready to proceed with the trial, but the defence has indicated it will only be ready after two outstanding judgments in the case.
“The first is the judgment in the Magudumana matter in the Supreme Court of Appeal, and the Thabo Bester matter in the high court where we still need to argue on his application,” he said.
Bester's lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana last year approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge her “disguised” extradition from Tanzania. In June the Free State High Court ruled that Magudumana, who accused the police of abducting her, had consented to return to South Africa and told law enforcement she wanted to see her children.
Magudumana has argued her arrest in Tanzania in April 2023 with Bester, who was on the run after escaping from custody, and her extradition to South Africa were unlawful and invalid.
Prison officials and Magudumana's father were arrested in connection with his escape.
Bester was in August 2012 sentenced to life imprisonment for murder after stabbing his girlfriend, car saleswoman and model Nomfundo Tyhulu, in a Cape Town bed and breakfast.
More delays in Thabo Bester case
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad via Gallo Images
