Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from EFF, announces ambition to join civil society

In January the EFF announced Ndlozi had resigned from parliament.
“I'm passionate about the upliftment of the levels of discourse in the country but most importantly I think the terrain of struggle that has been neglected over the years is the civil society space. I'm interested in it because it is where you are able to cultivate and agitate the notions of freedom, where liberation is about the people, community development, research, advocacy.
“It's time somebody did for the people of this country what AfriForum is doing for the Afrikaners.”
Ndlozi's resignation from the EFF follows that of prominent members, including former deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, who left the party last year to join Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
Ndlozi confirmed he was suspended after he was charged by the EFF on allegations of being part of the MK Party's infiltration strategy and not informing the leadership about Shivambu's intention to leave the party.
He said he couldn't attend the conference of the EFF due to a dispute over his suspension after being served with a suspension notice six weeks before the party's elective conference in December.
He said the suspension was unconventional in that it didn't rely on the code of conduct of the EFF.
“I was told to stay at home, cease my participation in parliament and the rest of the activities of the EFF. It was important for me because they said the investigation is still ongoing and when the investigation is finished I would be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations.
“I think we can agree these are dangerous and serious allegations. Later, the leadership argued the report would only be ready after conference and the matter has been referred to the leadership after the conference. It seemed fair for me to wait to clear my name in relation to these allegations so I don't function with a dark cloud over my head or a gun in my face.”
He also confirmed he knew about Shivambu's departure but said it wasn't his place to inform the leadership.
“I knew about the departure of Floyd. He came to tell me of his consideration and I told him he would have to take the leadership into [his] confidence, and he did.
“The idea that I should have run behind his back and informed other people or the leadership suggested I'm an informant, a gossiper or a wedge driver. I am none of those.
“It was Floyd's decision; he had to communicate it. It was not my decision, he had to communicate it and he did.”
He made it clear he never intended to join the MK Party.
“I never planned to join the MK Party, I still don't. I never worked with anybody in the MK Party in relation to some conspiracy about my departure. Whatever information they say they have was based largely on lies.”
TimesLIVE
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from EFF, announces ambition to join civil society
Image: EFF/X
Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has announced his decision to leave the EFF and politics.
This comes months after speculation about his fallout with party leader Julius Malema.
In an interview with the SABC, Ndlozi expressed his desire to contribute to academia, leveraging on his educational background.
“I have taken a decision to step away from party politics,” he said.
“I have left the EFF. I have left party politics. I have handed over my resignation as a member and it is because where I want to go and contribute, I can't hold a single party membership.
I'll contribute elsewhere to the remaining decades of my life, he said.
In January the EFF announced Ndlozi had resigned from parliament.
“I'm passionate about the upliftment of the levels of discourse in the country but most importantly I think the terrain of struggle that has been neglected over the years is the civil society space. I'm interested in it because it is where you are able to cultivate and agitate the notions of freedom, where liberation is about the people, community development, research, advocacy.
“It's time somebody did for the people of this country what AfriForum is doing for the Afrikaners.”
Ndlozi's resignation from the EFF follows that of prominent members, including former deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, who left the party last year to join Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
Ndlozi confirmed he was suspended after he was charged by the EFF on allegations of being part of the MK Party's infiltration strategy and not informing the leadership about Shivambu's intention to leave the party.
He said he couldn't attend the conference of the EFF due to a dispute over his suspension after being served with a suspension notice six weeks before the party's elective conference in December.
He said the suspension was unconventional in that it didn't rely on the code of conduct of the EFF.
“I was told to stay at home, cease my participation in parliament and the rest of the activities of the EFF. It was important for me because they said the investigation is still ongoing and when the investigation is finished I would be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations.
“I think we can agree these are dangerous and serious allegations. Later, the leadership argued the report would only be ready after conference and the matter has been referred to the leadership after the conference. It seemed fair for me to wait to clear my name in relation to these allegations so I don't function with a dark cloud over my head or a gun in my face.”
He also confirmed he knew about Shivambu's departure but said it wasn't his place to inform the leadership.
“I knew about the departure of Floyd. He came to tell me of his consideration and I told him he would have to take the leadership into [his] confidence, and he did.
“The idea that I should have run behind his back and informed other people or the leadership suggested I'm an informant, a gossiper or a wedge driver. I am none of those.
“It was Floyd's decision; he had to communicate it. It was not my decision, he had to communicate it and he did.”
He made it clear he never intended to join the MK Party.
“I never planned to join the MK Party, I still don't. I never worked with anybody in the MK Party in relation to some conspiracy about my departure. Whatever information they say they have was based largely on lies.”
TimesLIVE
ANC open to dialogue with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, says Mbalula
Malema admits his relationship with Ndlozi has ended
Five moments that defined Malema, Ndlozi's political relationship
'I love you all': EFF's Ndlozi thanks 'the people's party' as he leaves people guessing about his next move
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos