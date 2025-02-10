In some instances, Masuku said, community members actively hinder police efforts by stoning and burning police vehicles when they respond to crime incidents.
Meanwhile, at Kempton Park police station, Masuku said they found serious allegations of police corruption, with some officers accused of collaborating with criminals involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities.
Poor co-operation between the police, local councillors and the Community Policing Forum (CPF) was noted as a key obstacle in addressing crime effectively.
“Furthermore, the station is grappling with an increasing presence of undocumented foreigners in the area, which adds complexity to the already strained law enforcement situation,” said Masuku.
He said that with targeted interventions, crime could be curbed. He pointed to Rietgat police station, where a similar approach led to reduced crime rates as a model for Roodepoort and Kempton Park.
Graft, lack of community co-operation at police stations
Oversight committee pledges to escalate crime concerns
Image: Sharon Seretlo
Corruption and lack of community co-operation were some of the issues identified when a Gauteng provincial legislature committee visited Kempton Park and Roodepoort police stations.
Both ranked among the 40 worst-performing police stations in the province, according to SAPS provincial crime statistics.
Chairperson of the Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety, Bandile Masuku, said they recently conducted an oversight visit of the stations and found alarming crime rates in Roodepoort. These included high incidents of murder, attempted murder, housebreaking and vigilantism-related shootings. Illegal mining was also identified as a major contributor to violent crime in the area.
“One of the most concerning revelations was the lack of co-operation from certain segments of the local community," Masuku said.
In some instances, Masuku said, community members actively hinder police efforts by stoning and burning police vehicles when they respond to crime incidents.
Meanwhile, at Kempton Park police station, Masuku said they found serious allegations of police corruption, with some officers accused of collaborating with criminals involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities.
Poor co-operation between the police, local councillors and the Community Policing Forum (CPF) was noted as a key obstacle in addressing crime effectively.
“Furthermore, the station is grappling with an increasing presence of undocumented foreigners in the area, which adds complexity to the already strained law enforcement situation,” said Masuku.
He said that with targeted interventions, crime could be curbed. He pointed to Rietgat police station, where a similar approach led to reduced crime rates as a model for Roodepoort and Kempton Park.
After the visits, the committee pledged to escalate concerns to Gauteng police commissioner, Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, to advocate for better resource allocation and strategic interventions.
The committee also emphasised the need to rethink policing in informal settlements, where the absence of street names, house numbers and proper lighting poses additional problems for law enforcement.
“With renewed efforts and stronger collaboration between the police, local government and community leaders, the committee remains hopeful that crime in these areas can be significantly reduced,” said Mthombeni.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Community must help us fight crime –Hawks
Case of cop accused of bribing Sars official postponed
Scores of non-profit groups lose registration for non-compliance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos