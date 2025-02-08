News

Three murder suspects killed in shoot-out with police in KZN

A manhunt is under way for two suspects who evaded arrest.

08 February 2025 - 17:58
The suspects were believed to be responsible for the recent murders of four people, including two off-duty police constables, and the attempted murder of four other people at a tavern in Sundumbili on January 4. Stock photo.
The suspects were believed to be responsible for the recent murders of four people, including two off-duty police constables, and the attempted murder of four other people at a tavern in Sundumbili on January 4. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zeferli

Three murder suspects were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police at Bhambayi in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday afternoon.

A manhunt is under way for two suspects who evaded arrest.

The suspects were believed to be responsible for the recent murders of four people, including two off-duty police constables, and the attempted murder of four other people at a tavern in Sundumbili on January 4.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police were acting on information on the whereabouts of the suspects who were wanted for several counts of murder in Inanda and Umlazi. 

“Five suspects were cornered inside a house and upon realising the presence of the police, the suspects started firing shots. Police returned fire and a shoot-out ensued. During the shoot-out, three suspects were fatally wounded and three firearms were recovered,” he said.

TimesLIVE

It's off to high court for five accused in AKA murder, two years later

Five men linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been served with high court ...
News
1 day ago

Deaths of 89 zama zamas 'mass murder by government' - Macua

Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua), which has been lobbying for the illegal miners in Stilfontein, North West, has called for an ...
News
2 days ago

Life in jail for gunman who killed 'Fast Guns' gang leader and son aged 11

A gangster with a previous murder conviction has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Wynberg regional court for shooting dead the leader of ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC