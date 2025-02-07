The Quick Interview | Community must help us fight crime –Hawks

The attack on essential infrastructure has risen and in the latest incident fuel thieves cut open a petrol pipeline that runs through Thina Sonke in Alberton on the East Rand, resulting in fuel leaking and seeping into the ground. That sparked fears of an environmental disaster and residents had to be evacuated from their homes. Four people were later arrested. Sowetan speaks to Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha about the law enforcement's ongoing fight in bringing this crime to an end.
Sowetan: Is what you discovered part of organised crime or isolated criminal activity?
Ramovha: From a law enforcement perspective, this incident suggests a well-coordinated effort rather than an isolated event. The discovery of a dug-up pit connected to a Transnet fuel pipeline, along with the equipment used to siphon fuel, indicates a level of planning and organisation typical of syndicate activities. The collaboration of multiple agencies on a daily basis has seen a sharp decrease in similar incidents as they get to be attended to swiftly or as and when they occur.
Sowetan: How seriously are the Hawks taking vandalising and tampering of essential infrastructure?
Ramovha: It is one of our priority crimes as without intervention it will lead to not only an economical crisis but also disastrous environmental consequences and loss of lives for people residing along the pipelines and beyond.
Sowetan: What work have the Hawks done to deal with this problem?
Ramovha: We often engage in public arenas like community imbizos, shopping malls, learning institutions etc to educate the public about crime trends and to encourage them to report crime wherever they encounter it. If law enforcement agencies do not involve the public it would be a futile exercise to try and eradicate crime.
Sowetan: Do you believe you are winning against the crime of destroying essential infrastructure; If you are, how many arrests have been made recently and if you are not, what seems to be the problem?
Ramovha: From January 2024 to date there are about a dozen cases registered in the province. If we include Wednesday's case there's 11 individuals arrested that are now part of court proceedings. This tells you a lot is being done to fight this crime.
In one of the record sentences last year September, Zimbabwean national Shedi Mhlanga was sentenced to 35 years in jail by the Pretoria regional court for tampering with essential Transnet infrastructure, theft of fuel and possession of stolen property. This is testimony to our resolve and intent to fight the scourge.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Community must help us fight crime –Hawks
Image: SUPPLIED
The attack on essential infrastructure has risen and in the latest incident fuel thieves cut open a petrol pipeline that runs through Thina Sonke in Alberton on the East Rand, resulting in fuel leaking and seeping into the ground. That sparked fears of an environmental disaster and residents had to be evacuated from their homes. Four people were later arrested. Sowetan speaks to Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha about the law enforcement's ongoing fight in bringing this crime to an end.
Sowetan: Is what you discovered part of organised crime or isolated criminal activity?
Ramovha: From a law enforcement perspective, this incident suggests a well-coordinated effort rather than an isolated event. The discovery of a dug-up pit connected to a Transnet fuel pipeline, along with the equipment used to siphon fuel, indicates a level of planning and organisation typical of syndicate activities. The collaboration of multiple agencies on a daily basis has seen a sharp decrease in similar incidents as they get to be attended to swiftly or as and when they occur.
Sowetan: How seriously are the Hawks taking vandalising and tampering of essential infrastructure?
Ramovha: It is one of our priority crimes as without intervention it will lead to not only an economical crisis but also disastrous environmental consequences and loss of lives for people residing along the pipelines and beyond.
Sowetan: What work have the Hawks done to deal with this problem?
Ramovha: We often engage in public arenas like community imbizos, shopping malls, learning institutions etc to educate the public about crime trends and to encourage them to report crime wherever they encounter it. If law enforcement agencies do not involve the public it would be a futile exercise to try and eradicate crime.
Sowetan: Do you believe you are winning against the crime of destroying essential infrastructure; If you are, how many arrests have been made recently and if you are not, what seems to be the problem?
Ramovha: From January 2024 to date there are about a dozen cases registered in the province. If we include Wednesday's case there's 11 individuals arrested that are now part of court proceedings. This tells you a lot is being done to fight this crime.
In one of the record sentences last year September, Zimbabwean national Shedi Mhlanga was sentenced to 35 years in jail by the Pretoria regional court for tampering with essential Transnet infrastructure, theft of fuel and possession of stolen property. This is testimony to our resolve and intent to fight the scourge.
SowetanLIVE
Masemola lauds police for crime fighting effort during festive season
Justice minister’s decision to publicise list of convicted sexual offenders welcomed
Suspect arrested for drive-through shooting of pregnant KFC employee
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos