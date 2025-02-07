The latest episode of the SL Cabinet podcast is here, bringing you the week’s most pressing stories in politics, crime, education and current affairs. Hosted by Koena Mashale alongside Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini, this episode unpacks key developments in SA and beyond.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address takes centre stage as the team dissects government's ambitious infrastructure investment plans and his firm stance against US President Donald Trump’s comments on SA. The team also focus on the South African National Defence Force and the delayed repatriation of fallen soldiers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The episode also tackles the tragic deaths of 89 illegal miners, school bullying incidents making headlines and the Gauteng education department’s response. Other topics include the impounding of a Wanatu e-hailing vehicle and the controversy surrounding the public release of sex offenders' names.
Listen here:
PODCAST | Sona, Trump, SANDF and so much more
Image: Shaun Uthum
The latest episode of the SL Cabinet podcast is here, bringing you the week’s most pressing stories in politics, crime, education and current affairs. Hosted by Koena Mashale alongside Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini, this episode unpacks key developments in SA and beyond.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address takes centre stage as the team dissects government's ambitious infrastructure investment plans and his firm stance against US President Donald Trump’s comments on SA. The team also focus on the South African National Defence Force and the delayed repatriation of fallen soldiers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The episode also tackles the tragic deaths of 89 illegal miners, school bullying incidents making headlines and the Gauteng education department’s response. Other topics include the impounding of a Wanatu e-hailing vehicle and the controversy surrounding the public release of sex offenders' names.
Listen here:
Join the discussion on SL Cabinet — stream it now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Iono.fm. Stay informed and engaged with the stories that matter.
SowetanLIVE
PODCAST | Open Letter to President Jacob Zuma
PODCAST | SA-Rwanda conflict, missing children, insurance murder case, Gogo Maweni arrest
PODCAST | Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef comes into town, and that’s not a joke
PODCAST | Donald Trump introduces the 5th Industrial Revolution
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos