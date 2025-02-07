News

PODCAST | Sona, Trump, SANDF and so much more

By SowetanLIVE - 07 February 2025 - 16:02
The SL Cabinet.
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

The latest episode of the SL Cabinet podcast is here, bringing you the week’s most pressing stories in politics, crime, education and current affairs. Hosted by Koena Mashale alongside Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini, this episode unpacks key developments in SA and beyond.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address takes centre stage as the team dissects government's ambitious infrastructure investment plans and his firm stance against US President Donald Trump’s comments on SA. The team also focus on the South African National Defence Force and the delayed repatriation of fallen soldiers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The episode also tackles the tragic deaths of 89 illegal miners, school bullying incidents making headlines and the Gauteng education department’s response. Other topics include the impounding of a Wanatu e-hailing vehicle and the controversy surrounding the public release of sex offenders' names.

Listen here: 

Join the discussion on SL Cabinet — stream it now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Iono.fm. Stay informed and engaged with the stories that matter.

SowetanLIVE

PODCAST | Open Letter to President Jacob Zuma

In an open letter Rams advises Jacob Zuma to rest for his court losses. Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm ...
Podcast
1 day ago

PODCAST | SA-Rwanda conflict, missing children, insurance murder case, Gogo Maweni arrest

The first SL cabinet news wrap-up of 2025 is here, and we’re diving into the hottest stories shaking up SA
Podcast
1 week ago

PODCAST | Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef comes into town, and that’s not a joke

Fasten your seat belt. Bassem Youssef is in South Africa to drop a few bombs about the Middle East.
Podcast
1 week ago

PODCAST | Donald Trump introduces the 5th Industrial Revolution

The world will never be the same again as Trump introduces new ways of killing the enemy. Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm ...
Podcast
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC