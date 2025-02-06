Opposition parties say they're not impressed with the state of the nation

Opposition parties not satisfied with President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) said it did not outline concrete plans to address the country's challenges and did not account for promises made in previous Sonas.

EFF president Julius Malema accused Ramaphosa of not accounting for what he had said before this Sona.

“In the previous address it was 'Tintswalo' and before it was 'Thuma Mina'. There is no accountability. He uses this platform to waffle.”

Malema said Ramaphosa spoke about creating jobs but did not say how and where they would be created. Malema said it was the same with infrastructure: plans with no detail.

“It is just utterances, knowing very well he will not be challenged by those he is governing with.”

Malema said in previous Sonas, Ramaphosa had spoken about allocating R1bn to KwaZulu-Natal to fix houses damaged by flooding. “Those houses have not been built.”

Malema said money had been committed before, but the country had not seen the legacy of the billions he had committed in the past.