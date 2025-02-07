News

Off-duty Ekurhuleni metro cop shot dead

By TimesLIVE - 07 February 2025 - 13:59
The officer was attacked by two assailants in front of a spaza shop just after 8am. Stock photo.
An off-duty Ekurhuleni metro police (EMPD) officer was shot dead in KwaThema in Ekurhuleni on Friday morning. 

“While details are still sketchy as to what happened at this moment, it would seem that the officer was attacked by two assailants in front of a spaza shop just after 8am. The men shot the officer and stole his private firearm,” the City of Ekurhuleni said in a statement. 

It said the murder comes shortly after the killing of an EMPD traffic warden in Thembisa on January 29. 

“We strongly condemn these senseless killings of officers. These are men and women who have taken it upon themselves to serve and protect our people and their property, yet they seem to become targets for criminals,” Ekurhuleni MMC for community safety Sizakele Masuku said. 

No arrests have been made.

