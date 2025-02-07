News

It's off to high court for five accused in AKA murder, two years later

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 07 February 2025 - 14:34
Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande were arrested in connection with the 2023 murders of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Five men linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been served with high court indictments.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, arrested in February last year in connection with the murders, again appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.

They face a raft of charges including murder, attempted murder, possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition.

Senior prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba handed the high court indictments to magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo.

According to the state, the accused planned and conspired to kill Forbes some time before the shooting.

The conspirators became aware of Forbes' planned visit to Wish restaurant on February 10 and hatched a plan to kill him.

They enlisted people to monitor Forbes' movements when he arrived at King Shaka International Airport. Forbes and Motsoane dined at the restaurant unaware they were being monitored.

When the two prepared to leave the restaurant about 10.20pm, the information was conveyed to those waiting outside.

Mkhwanazi and another person approached Forbes as he left the establishment and opened fire at him. Forbes was shot in the head and died instantly. Motsoane, who was near him, was also shot dead.

The state alleges the five suspects acted with a common purpose.

Hlatshwayo adjourned the matter to May 8.

Before the delayed start of the sitting, the suspects exchanged glances with family members in the packed public gallery.

Sivesonkhe Ngwenya, representing Siyabonga 29, and Malusi Ndimande, 28, who are jailed in Eswatini, was also present in court.

“I am on a watching brief. In Eswatini we instructed counsel because our team is opposing their extradition,” he said.

He said the state had appealed a decision which ruled in favour of the defence.

“The state filed an appeal wherein they said our appeal was not filed on time. That will be argued in the supreme court.”

Ngwenya declined to comment on why his clients were reluctant to come back to South Africa.

An appeal date in the supreme court has been set for March 18.

TimesLIVE

