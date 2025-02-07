Businessman Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu appeared before the Randburg magistrate’s court in Johannesburg on Thursday to face a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He is accused of allegedly assaulting his girlfriend during an altercation at his home in Bryanston on Saturday.
“She reported Ndlovu had taken her phone and found conversations between her and one of his friends that left him infuriated. She said she managed to escape and reported the matter to Sandton police,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
Ndlovu remains in custody and will return to court next Thursday for a bail application.
This is not the first time he has found himself on the wrong side of the law.
In November last year, the Special Tribunal found Ndlovu in contempt of an order the tribunal had made in 2022 which ordered some of his properties be forfeited to the state.
The tribunal ordered last year that Ndlovu be committed to prison for 30 days. However, the tribunal suspended the incarceration order for 30 days to allow Ndlovu to comply with the 2022 order.
The 2022 judgment had declared 19 personal protective equipment tenders awarded to Ndlovu and associated companies were invalid and unlawful. The tribunal also ordered that Ndlovu and associated companies pay back R158m from the tenders with interest, and that R42m in frozen funds and properties be forfeited to the state. The tribunal ordered Ndlovu and an associated company to present the forfeited assets to a curator appointed by the tribunal in 2022.
The curator went to the tribunal last year to ask that Ndlovu and associated companies be declared in contempt of the 2022 order as they had failed to surrender several forfeited assets to the curator in terms of the forfeiture order.
Hamilton Ndlovu in custody for at least a week pending bail bid in assault case
