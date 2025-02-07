Farm 'sold expired food for years'

Inside the warehouse a pungent smell hung in the air. The dirty floor was covered with plastic wrappings, flour and yoghurt.
Image: Thulani Mbele
A Mpumalanga farmer who has allegedly been selling rotten and expired food to unsuspecting residents took over the business from his father who had been operating it for years.
It it not yet known how long the selling of rotten products has been going on but an employee told Sowetan that it's not less than 10 years.
Pieter Johannes Grobler, a pig farmer, was arrested on Wednesday after a tip-off that he was selling expired and rotten food that he had asked for from retailers under the guise of giving it to his pigs.
The Hawks said he would then repurpose the food in his warehouse at the farm, give it new expiration dates and then sell it.
Grobler appeared at the Secunda magistrate's court yesterday for contravening regulations governing general hygiene requirements for food premises, the transport of food and other related matters.
He was released on R8,000 bail and went back to the farm.
When the Sowetan team arrived at the farm on Thursday, a truck parked outside was filled with cheese that had mould on it.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
After the food products were removed from the warehouses, the employee said Grobler would take it and say he was going to give it to his pigs. He would then arrive at the farm with a truck full of the rotting and expired food.
He said their job would then be to repack the food into something fresh and new.
“We remove the green part [fungus] from the cheese until it's all yellow again. We then repackage it into brandless plastics with our new expiry dates. That stock then gets ready to be distributed but we don't deal with the distribution of the products, our job is to repackage.”
He said there was also a machine to “clean” powder products to ensure that the final product is fresh.
The man said they would take the stuff that was still fresh for themselves while the tainted food would be sold to unsuspecting people. He said he knew that what they were doing was wrong but the reason he continued to work on the farm was due to lack of jobs. Doing that job was the the only way to put food on the table, he said.
Grobler will be back in court on March 27.
