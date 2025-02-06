The Quick Interview | Naming sex offenders a deterrent but...

The department of justice and constitutional development is expected to release the names of over 32,000 people who appear in the national register for sex offenders (NRSO) at the end of the month.
The register also has over 10,000 names of people who are being considered for inclusion. The offenders are people who've been convicted of sexual assault crimes against children and mentally disabled people dating as far back as 2007.
However, #NotInMyName general secretary Themba Masango told Sowetan that making the register public won't do much to curb sexual crimes, unless root causes such as harmful gender norms are addressed. His organisation is one of many who are advocating against gender-based violence.
Sowetan: What does the decision to expose sex offenders mean for victims and the community?
Masango: Public access to the register may provide a sense of justice and empowerment, knowing offenders are publicly accountable. It could validate their experiences and encourage reporting of sexual crimes. However, it risks re-traumatisation if public backlash against offenders draws victims [or their identities] into renewed scrutiny or conflict.
For society, this means transparency might enhance community vigilance, enabling parents and institutions to better protect vulnerable groups. However, it risks fostering fear, stigma, and a false sense of security if communities over-rely on the registry without addressing root causes of sexual violence.
Sowetan: What could be the potential positives of this move?
Masango: Public shaming may dissuade potential offenders, as communities can identify risks and take protective measures. It reinforces that sexual crimes have lasting consequences.
Sowetan: Are there any potential harms in releasing these names?
Masango: Offenders or their families could face harassment, violence or homelessness. The stigmatisation of the offender may hinder rehabilitation, pushing offenders into isolation or reoffending. Innocent individuals such as those wrongfully listed could suffer irreversible reputational harm. Overemphasis on punishment might overshadow preventive measures like education or rehabilitation.
Sowetan: What other measures should the department consider to reduce sexual crimes?
Masango: They can improve programmes such as school-based education on consent, gender equality and healthy relationships. The department can also expand access to counselling, legal aid and safe reporting mechanisms. They need to ensure offenders receive therapy and skills training to reduce stigmatisation.
The government must also address poverty and inequality, which correlate with higher crime rates. Police need to also improve rape kit processing, survivor-centric investigations, and prosecutorial efficiency.
Sowetan: Do you believe this decision will contribute to a safer society?
Masango: Likely yes, as public awareness can deter some offenders and empower communities. However, without addressing root causes and supporting rehabilitation, the registry alone may not reduce crime.
SowetanLIVE
SowetanLIVE
