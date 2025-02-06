Shalaba cried inconsolably when reporting 'kidnap' case

Shalaba had on November 13 reported that Kutlwano had been kidnapped by unknown men. However, she was arrested a few days later – on November 19 – and the national prosecuting authority (NPA) said she had confessed to selling Kutlwano.
The woman accused of selling her two-year-old son cried inconsolably for about three hours at the police station where she had gone to report him missing.
The investigating officer in the case, Sgt George Motloung, revealed this yesterday during Keneiwe Shalaba's bail application at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court.
A week after her son's disappearance, Shalaba was charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit an offence and making a false statement to the police.
In his testimony, Motloung said Shalaba cried so much on November 13 that he even had to call an ambulance so that paramedics could check her.
“I couldn't even interview her at the time. I then requested medical [attention] and an ambulance was called. She was examined and I was told there was nothing wrong with her at the time. I started to interview her around 7pm [the same day],” said Motloung.
Shalaba had on November 13 reported that Kutlwano had been kidnapped by unknown men. However, she was arrested a few days later – on November 19 – and the national prosecuting authority (NPA) said she had confessed to selling Kutlwano.
“During the police investigation, it was uncovered that the kidnapping claim was false. The woman later confessed to fabricating the story,” said Gauteng NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
Testifying in the matter yesterday, Motloung said Shalaba said
she was walking at Batloung Street in Boipatong, outside Vereeniging, just before 4pm with Kutlwano strapped to her back when three men in a silver-grey vehicle offered her a lift.
Motloung said Shalaba told her that when she refused the lift one of the occupants in the vehicle opened the door, snatched Kutlwano from her and the car drove off.
He told the court that Shalaba said she didn't know who the men in the vehicle were and would not be able to point them out.
Motloung said he made inquiries around the area about the vehicle but there was no clear description of what kind of car police was looking for. “We only knew it was a grey or silver grey vehicle.
“A case of kidnapping was registered. I asked her several questions regarding the kidnapping of the child. I asked her if there was any other person she might have known who might have committed such a crime, [and] she told me there is no one.
“I asked her if there was any other person who saw the incident and she told me she was the only one walking at Batloung Street at the time.”
Motloung said the place where the incident supposedly happened was next to a construction site, and when he asked around about the incident, still no one knew about the incident.
Motloung also asked for contact details for Kutlwano's father and asked him if there was anyone who might have wanted to endanger Kutlwano. “He said he doesn't have any enemies,” Motloung said.
He also told the court that Shalaba was taken home in the early hours of the morning following the incident. But at 8am when they were supposed to meet, he struggled to get hold of her.
Motloung could not finish his testimony as the court was adjourned for the day and Shalaba had to return to prison.
The matter was remanded to February 12 for Motloung to continue with his testimony.
