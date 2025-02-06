News

SA to introduce new electronic system to digitise visa applications

By Sowetan Reporter - 06 February 2025 - 20:31
File image.
Image: Karen Moolman

Government plans to introduce a new Electronic Travel Authorisation system later this year, aimed at streamlining and digitising the visa application process. The system will use artificial intelligence and automation to reduce corruption risks and speed up processing times for tourist visas. This reform follows the clearance of over 90% of a 300,000-visa backlog.

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised that these changes reflected SA’s commitment to becoming more accessible for business and tourism, signalling that it is eager to grow tourism, is open for investment and ready to welcome skilled professionals. 

SowetanLIVE

