SA to develop a plan to help municipalities collect, manage revenue

By Lindile Sifile - 06 February 2025 - 20:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday evening.
Image: GCIS

The government will from this year develop a White Paper on local government to assist municipalities that are struggling to manage or to reinvest revenue. 

During the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said many municipalities are battling to collect and manage revenue collection which could help them with the upkeep of their infrastructure. 

"Starting this year, we will work with our municipalities to establish professionally managed, ring-fenced utilities for water and electricity services to ensure that there is adequate investment and maintenance. Many of the challenges in municipalities arise from the design of our local government system," he said. 

He said his administration will undertake extensive consultation to develop an updated White Paper to outline a modern and fit-for-purpose local government system.

"We will review the funding model for municipalities as many of them do not have a viable and sustainable revenue base," he said.

