News

Repatriation of 14 bodies delayed by UN logistics – SANDF

06 February 2025 - 18:38
Louis Calvin Moagi
Louis Calvin Moagi
Image: SUPPLIED

The SA army says the United Nations' logistics measures have delayed the repatriation of the 14 fallen South African soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On Tuesday, SA National Defence Force (SANDF) chief, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, told members of parliament that the remains of the fallen soldiers would be repatriated on Wednesday.

However, on Thursday afternoon, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the process had been delayed.

“All administrative processes were completed and handed over to the United Nations. The UN planned movement for the repatriation of the deceased out of the combat zone has been delayed,” he said.

Dlamini could not give the time frame for the arrival of the soldiers' bodies in SA.

“As this is an UN-led task, there are continuous discussions to resolve any issue to have our fallen heroes back home.

The UN planned movement for the repatriation of the deceased out of the combat zone has been delayed.
SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini

The SANDF had deployed troops to Goma, east of DR Congo, as part of a UN peacekeeping mission. The 14 died in the battle between M23 rebels and the DRC army.

Their deaths have raised concerns about the resources available to the troops, with some political parties calling for their withdrawal.

Following the announcement of the repatriation on Tuesday, two families who have lost relatives in the war told Sowetan although the SANDF had been in constant contact with them, there was lack of clarity regarding the return of their loved ones’ remains.

"When we talk over the phone, they do this to give an update on the day-to-day matter but they have never said anything about when Calvin's body would be brought home. We are seeing this in the news and we are getting shocked by it," said Monageng Moagi who is the grandfather of rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi. 

SowetanLIVE

Families still in the dark about return of soldiers' remains

The families of the two South African soldiers killed during a UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) last month, ...
News
17 hours ago

Remains of 14 soldiers died in DRC expected to return home on Wednesday – SANDF chief

The remains of 14 soldiers who died in Goma are expected to be returned to the country on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

No clarity on return of soldiers' remains

When will the fallen SA soldiers return home? This is the question everyone is asking following the death of yet another soldier in the DRC at the ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC