The SA army says the United Nations' logistics measures have delayed the repatriation of the 14 fallen South African soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
On Tuesday, SA National Defence Force (SANDF) chief, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, told members of parliament that the remains of the fallen soldiers would be repatriated on Wednesday.
However, on Thursday afternoon, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the process had been delayed.
“All administrative processes were completed and handed over to the United Nations. The UN planned movement for the repatriation of the deceased out of the combat zone has been delayed,” he said.
Dlamini could not give the time frame for the arrival of the soldiers' bodies in SA.
“As this is an UN-led task, there are continuous discussions to resolve any issue to have our fallen heroes back home.
Repatriation of 14 bodies delayed by UN logistics – SANDF
The SANDF had deployed troops to Goma, east of DR Congo, as part of a UN peacekeeping mission. The 14 died in the battle between M23 rebels and the DRC army.
Their deaths have raised concerns about the resources available to the troops, with some political parties calling for their withdrawal.
Following the announcement of the repatriation on Tuesday, two families who have lost relatives in the war told Sowetan although the SANDF had been in constant contact with them, there was lack of clarity regarding the return of their loved ones’ remains.
"When we talk over the phone, they do this to give an update on the day-to-day matter but they have never said anything about when Calvin's body would be brought home. We are seeing this in the news and we are getting shocked by it," said Monageng Moagi who is the grandfather of rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi.
