News

President Ramaphosa positive on HIV treatment

By Lindile Sifile - 06 February 2025 - 21:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address on Thursday evening in Cape Town.
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address on Thursday evening in Cape Town.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government is looking at interventions to deal with urgent HIV programme needs in light of the US government's decision to suspend funding for HIV and TB programmes in Africa during his state of the nation address on Thursday. 

"This funding accounts for about 17% of our country’s HIV spend. We have been able to provide funding from our fiscus for our HIV and TB programmes over the years. We are looking at various interventions to address the immediate needs and ensure the continuity of essential services and ensure the continuity of essential services," said Ramaphosa. 

He said this year the government will launch a massive campaign to look for an additional 1.1-million people who are not on HIV treatment.

"We are encouraged by the great progress the country has made towards ending HIV and Aids as a public health threat. By the end of March 2024, 96% of people living with HIV knew their status, 79% of these were on antiretroviral treatment and 94% of those on treatment were virally suppressed," he said. 

SowetanLIVE 

IN FULL | President Ramaphosa's Sona speech

Here is President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona speech in full.
News
2 hours ago

IN PICS | From red lips to Papa Penny - the top fashion trends at Sona

Heavy embellishments, dramatic draping, rosette appliqué, gele headpieces, bright red lips, tribal beads, bright hues and Papa Penny.
S Mag
2 hours ago

SANDF not scaling down Sona military display despite calls by DA

The South African National Defence Force will on Thursday be part of the usual pomp and ceremony at the state of the nation address to be delivered ...
News
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC