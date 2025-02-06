President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government is looking at interventions to deal with urgent HIV programme needs in light of the US government's decision to suspend funding for HIV and TB programmes in Africa during his state of the nation address on Thursday.
"This funding accounts for about 17% of our country’s HIV spend. We have been able to provide funding from our fiscus for our HIV and TB programmes over the years. We are looking at various interventions to address the immediate needs and ensure the continuity of essential services and ensure the continuity of essential services," said Ramaphosa.
He said this year the government will launch a massive campaign to look for an additional 1.1-million people who are not on HIV treatment.
"We are encouraged by the great progress the country has made towards ending HIV and Aids as a public health threat. By the end of March 2024, 96% of people living with HIV knew their status, 79% of these were on antiretroviral treatment and 94% of those on treatment were virally suppressed," he said.
SowetanLIVE
President Ramaphosa positive on HIV treatment
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government is looking at interventions to deal with urgent HIV programme needs in light of the US government's decision to suspend funding for HIV and TB programmes in Africa during his state of the nation address on Thursday.
"This funding accounts for about 17% of our country’s HIV spend. We have been able to provide funding from our fiscus for our HIV and TB programmes over the years. We are looking at various interventions to address the immediate needs and ensure the continuity of essential services and ensure the continuity of essential services," said Ramaphosa.
He said this year the government will launch a massive campaign to look for an additional 1.1-million people who are not on HIV treatment.
"We are encouraged by the great progress the country has made towards ending HIV and Aids as a public health threat. By the end of March 2024, 96% of people living with HIV knew their status, 79% of these were on antiretroviral treatment and 94% of those on treatment were virally suppressed," he said.
SowetanLIVE
IN FULL | President Ramaphosa's Sona speech
IN PICS | From red lips to Papa Penny - the top fashion trends at Sona
SANDF not scaling down Sona military display despite calls by DA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos