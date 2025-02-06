The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating two separate cases of assault involving officers from the Heidedal police station in Bloemfontein.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said officials are investigating an alleged assault of a woman who visited Heidedal police station seeking assistance in a dispute with her boyfriend on January 19.
An argument erupted between the woman and two female officers. A video of the dispute becoming physical has been widely shared on social media.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu said Ipid has made significant progress in its investigation and internal processes are under way to verify the claims and ensure appropriate action is taken.
“There will be full accountability and any officer found to have acted outside the law will face the consequences,” said Mchunu.
“The SAPS does not condone the ill-treatment of any member of the public, especially victims of crime who seek protection and justice. Gender-based violence is a serious criminal offence and every victim must be treated with the utmost sensitivity, care and professionalism.”
The other case relates to an incident on January 2. A police officer visited the home of a retired officer to obtain a statement related to a separate case.
“An argument allegedly ensued between the officer and the retired officer after he allegedly refused to give a statement. The retired officer reported the officer assaulted him. The police left without obtaining the warning statement.”
The retired officer, with his wife and son, later went to the police station to open a case of assault against the officer.
Ipid said once the investigations are concluded, the dockets will be handed over to prosecutors for decisions regarding potential charges.
TimesLIVE
Police minister Mchunu condemns Heidedal officers' behaviour as Ipid opens cases
Image: Ipid
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating two separate cases of assault involving officers from the Heidedal police station in Bloemfontein.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said officials are investigating an alleged assault of a woman who visited Heidedal police station seeking assistance in a dispute with her boyfriend on January 19.
An argument erupted between the woman and two female officers. A video of the dispute becoming physical has been widely shared on social media.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu said Ipid has made significant progress in its investigation and internal processes are under way to verify the claims and ensure appropriate action is taken.
“There will be full accountability and any officer found to have acted outside the law will face the consequences,” said Mchunu.
“The SAPS does not condone the ill-treatment of any member of the public, especially victims of crime who seek protection and justice. Gender-based violence is a serious criminal offence and every victim must be treated with the utmost sensitivity, care and professionalism.”
The other case relates to an incident on January 2. A police officer visited the home of a retired officer to obtain a statement related to a separate case.
“An argument allegedly ensued between the officer and the retired officer after he allegedly refused to give a statement. The retired officer reported the officer assaulted him. The police left without obtaining the warning statement.”
The retired officer, with his wife and son, later went to the police station to open a case of assault against the officer.
Ipid said once the investigations are concluded, the dockets will be handed over to prosecutors for decisions regarding potential charges.
TimesLIVE
Senzo Mchunu lauds police for apprehending final suspect in Lusikisiki mass shooting
Building stronger community trust key to fighting crime, says police minister Senzo Mchunu
Man arrested after his police officer lover's death at the weekend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos