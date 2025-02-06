News

Life in jail for gunman who killed 'Fast Guns' gang leader and son aged 11

By Kim Swartz - 06 February 2025 - 16:19
The shooter was treated like family with free access to the gang leader's home. Stock photo.
The shooter was treated like family with free access to the gang leader's home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zeferli

A gangster with a previous murder conviction has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Wynberg regional court for shooting dead the leader of the Fast Guns gang and his 11-year-old son in Lavender Hill, Cape Town.

Cole Nel, a member of the Fast Guns, was regarded as a family friend by gang leader Cheslyn Nelson and had free access to his home.

Nel entered the house in September 2022, shot Nelson and his son Jordan Brown and three of the gang leader's friends who were inside a wendy house on the property.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “One of the wounded occupants in the wendy house, who was badly wounded, ran after the accused, shouting to people in the house to catch [him] as he was the one shooting.” 

Nel, however, managed to escape. He was later arrested and charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was convicted of the charges on Tuesday and sentenced to effective life imprisonment.

“In her head of arguments in aggravation of sentence, advocate Ronelle Stone told the court the murders and attempted murders were calculated crimes and not random or accidental killings. They were committed with direct intent, in broad daylight and that showed how brazen and cold-hearted the actions of the accused were,” said Ntabazalila.

“This case shows the most severe sentence should be given to an accused who showed a propensity to commit similar offences. He has no respect for the law and this crime was committed most brutally,” said Ntabazalila.   

Western Cape director of public prosecutions advocate Nicolette Bell applauded the work of the investigation and prosecution teams. 

TimesLIVE

Alleged hitman in court alongside 'underworld boss' Ralph Stanfield

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield returned to the dock in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday alongside several co-accused including ...
News
7 months ago

Alleged construction mafias go to court for extortion

Four people, including a man believed to be the leader of the local Al-Qaeda gang, have been arrested after they allegedly threatened employees at a ...
News
6 months ago

‘Only I can take on drug lords and mafias’: Former gang boss Gayton McKenzie

As a former gang boss, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie believes he is the only politician who can curb the growing crime rate and destroy ...
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC