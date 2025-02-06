"When witnesses were interviewed, it was established that the man was on route to seek employment when he was accosted by two suspects. The victim broke free and jumped off the bridge onto a railway line to escape," said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
Jobseeker mugged, jumps off bridge to his death
A jobseeker died on Thursday morning after jumping off a bridge in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, as he was fleeing men who had robbed him of his shoes.
The incident happened around 7am, , and when the Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) arrived on the scene, found the unidentified man already dead and had been robbed of his shoes and other valuables.
"When witnesses were interviewed, it was established that the man was on route to seek employment when he was accosted by two suspects. The victim broke free and jumped off the bridge onto a railway line to escape," said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
"Officers working on the railway line found the victim and interviewed him. He explained that he was robbed and after he jumped he was critically injured and unable to defend himself."
Balram said the man died before paramedics arrived at the scene.
