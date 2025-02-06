News

Do 'honourable' thing and drop arms deal charges against Zuma - Khanyile

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 06 February 2025 - 14:31
Former MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile said the state should drop the arms deal corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

Former MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile says the state should do something “beyond honourable” and drop arms deal-related corruption charges against party leader Jacob Zuma.

“The state should just let life continue,” he said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of Zuma's appearance in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday, where his lawyers are arguing he should be given leave to appeal a ruling last year dismissing his renewed bid to remove lead prosecutor Billy Downer from the case.

The state is opposing the application.

Khanyile said Zuma was stuck in court instead of being in Cape Town for the state of the nation address.

“This is not called for in the democratic dispensation.”

The matter was adjourned in September when judge Nkosinathi Chili provided reasons for dismissing Zuma’s application for Downer's recusal.

In a new twist in the litigation, Zuma’s co-accused, French arms company Thales, has filed an application asking that prosecution against it be stopped and it be acquitted of charges.

This application will further delay the criminal trial.

A large stage was set up at Freedom Square on Thursday amid tight police presence. MK Party supporters braved the slight drizzle to gather in the precinct.

Former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales face corruption charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The court sitting comes days after Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on charges of incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence using social media posts leading up to and during the July 2021 riots.

“I don’t believe there is an agenda concentrated on MK Party leaders; I know so. One will remember the July unrest happened four years ago but you [are] only charging a person now. You can only imagine what this was being done now,” said Khanyile.

As someone who is also facing similar woes related to the unrest, he said he knew well why Zuma-Sambudla was being taken to task.

“Duduzile was not there, she has never been there. We know her character, politics and activism. There is nothing related to her burning down property.”

The former president and Thales face multiple charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering in connection with the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

