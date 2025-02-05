The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders has welcomed the appointment of Prince Sylope Gumbela Zulu as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's new representative.
Prince Gumbela from Mandlakazi royal household replaced Prince Simphiwe Zulu from KwaMinyamanzi royal household who was fired by the king as his spokesperson and from the house last month.
The king is yet to replace his traditional prime minister after he fired Thulasizwe Buthelezi in December.
He is also yet to announce new developments on his wedding to his third bride Nomzamo Myeni after he postponed the ceremony scheduled to be held late last month.
He is expected to make an announcement on this during the opening of the legislature.
The king cited reasons of his seclusion period as the main reason for the change in plans.
Prince Gumbela was officially sworn in on Wednesday by KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Zaba Nkosi in the Durban high court.
In welcoming the appointment, chair of the house Inkosi Sifiso Shinga saluted the king for ensuring his representation with his representative.
Shinga said the swift appointment ensured open communication lines between the monarch and the Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders.
Inkosi Shinga said he was confident Prince Zulu’s experience in traditional matters would play a role in resolving issues and addressing challenges.
Prince Gumbela thanked the king for appointing him and promised to carry out his duties to the Zulu nation “faithfully and without fear or favour”.
Prince Zulu stressed he would ensure the protection of the king’s image by all necessary means.
TimesLIVE
Zulu king gets new right-hand man but stays mum on postponed wedding
Wedding announcement expected at opening of legislature
TimesLIVE
