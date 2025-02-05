Trump administration puts on leave USAID staff globally in dramatic aid overhaul

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced that it was going to put on leave all directly hired employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development globally and recall thousands of personnel working overseas.

"On Friday, February 7 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST) all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally," said an announcement on the USAID web site, which has been down since the weekend.

Some personnel "responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programmes" were excepted from the move, it said.

USAID's workforce totals more than 10,000, with about two-thirds of that staff serving overseas, according to the Congressional Research Service (CRS). The agency has more than 60 country and regional missions.

For USAID staff overseas, Washington was preparing a plan in coordination with the State Department and would pay for the return travel of personnel to the United States within 30 days, the announcement said. It added that the USAID leadership was going to consider case-by-case exceptions based on personal hardship or concerns over mobility and safety.

"Thank you for your service," the announcement finished.

The shocking overhaul, which risks upending the lives of thousands of staff and their families, comes as President Donald Trump moves merge USAID, Washington's primary humanitarian agency that distributes billions of dollars worth of aid abroad, with the State Department and effectively dismantle the agency as an independent entity.