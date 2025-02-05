Sister 'tired' of taking care of detained Keneiwe Shalaba's child

She said her six-year-old child, who is under her sister's care, was not being well taken care of.
The sister of Keneiwe Shalaba, the Vanderbijlpark woman accused of selling her son Kutlwano, has pleaded with the court to release her sibling on bail and pledged to contribute R1,500 towards her bail.
Speaking during Shalaba's bail application at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court on Wednesday, Lebohang said she has been living with her sister's six-year-old child for nearly three months and said she could no longer afford to take care of the child.
Lebohang said the child's father has refused to assist her to care for the child, citing doubts over paternity.
"Ever since I have been living with the minor child, the father has not assisted with anything. I have tried to reach out to him to assist. The last time I reached out was before schools reopened and I did not get any help. He said I should be asking for assistance from the mother of the child because she can afford it... he then questioned his paternity," Lebogang said.
Shalaba has already pleaded with the court to release her on bail, saying she is pregnant with twins and prison conditions are not conducive for her health.
She told the court she is a mother of three – including the missing Kutlwano – and that she should be released on bail because her other two children were being taken care of by relatives and she was not happy with the care one of them was receiving.
She said her six-year-old child, who is under her sister's care, was not being well taken care of.
On Wednesday, Lebohang told the court she would no longer be able to continue "supporting" her sister's child.
"No, it is too much. I have a child who is in college and I am paying everything for that child. If she [Shalaba] was not in custody, she would be able to take care of her own child.
However, state prosecutor Cornelle Grobler said the father had indicated he was willing to take custody of the child, which Lebohang disputed.
Shalaba has stated that she intends to plead not guilty to charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit an offence and making a false statement to the police.
The hearing continues.
