News

Security for Rea Vaya buses as they hit road again

05 February 2025 - 19:08
Rea Vaya buses at depot in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Rea Vaya buses at depot in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Rea Vaya bus service has announced that the buses will operate from Thursday.

The service was suspended from Tuesday after two of its drivers were shot dead in Soweto in separate incidents on Monday night. 

The company sent out a notice via its social media accounts on Wednesday informing its commuters buses will operate from Thursday. "The city gives assurance that Rea Vaya buses will start operating from Thursday 6 February 2025. Safety and security measures are in place for the protection of drivers, buses and passengers. We apologise for the inconvenience," read the note.

As a result, I am required to direct that operations commence tomorrow [Thursday], 6 February 2025, as per the instruction of the City of Johannesburg.
Rea Vaya 

The drivers also received a letter from senior business rescuer Mahier Tayob informing them to report to work on Thursday morning.

"Kindly be advised that after discussions with the City of Johannesburg, SA Police Service, and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, I have been assured that the relevant security clusters have made the necessary arrangements for the protection of the employees and the assets of PioTrans.

"As a result, I am required to direct that operations commence tomorrow [Thursday], 6 February 2025, as per the instruction of the City of Johannesburg," the letter read.

SowetanLIVE

Rea Vaya suspends buses after drivers were shot dead

Soweto Rea Vaya buses have been suspended after two drivers were shot and killed in separate incidents last night.
News
1 day ago

Rea Vaya backtracks on decision to resume services on Wednesday

Rea Vaya made a U-turn on their decision to resume services on Wednesday.
News
11 hours ago

Kenny Kunene offers R100k reward for info on Rea Vaya drivers' murders

Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene has offered a R100,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of those ...
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC