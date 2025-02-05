The drivers also received a letter from senior business rescuer Mahier Tayob informing them to report to work on Thursday morning.
Security for Rea Vaya buses as they hit road again
The Rea Vaya bus service has announced that the buses will operate from Thursday.
The service was suspended from Tuesday after two of its drivers were shot dead in Soweto in separate incidents on Monday night.
The company sent out a notice via its social media accounts on Wednesday informing its commuters buses will operate from Thursday. "The city gives assurance that Rea Vaya buses will start operating from Thursday 6 February 2025. Safety and security measures are in place for the protection of drivers, buses and passengers. We apologise for the inconvenience," read the note.
