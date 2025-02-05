“Students can apply for various categories of funding offered by external partners. This information is made available on the university’s bursary and loan noticeboard,” Moholola explained.
Beyond tuition, the funding crisis has had a significant impact on students’ well-being and the university has stepped in to provide food parcels and student wellness support for those struggling, said Moholola.
“A number of students have been negatively impacted. The university continues to work towards having measures in place to assist as many eligible students as possible,” Moholola stated.
He also emphasised that UCT’s financial sustainability depends on NSFAS meeting its obligations.
“The university has to remain financially sustainable to continue offering world-class education. Funding from NSFAS is one of the student funding sources which are crucial to ensuring this financial sustainability,” he said.
At UJ, 3% of its 2024 NSFAS allocation has not been paid, affecting 701 students as of January 29 2025.
However, spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said students would still be allowed to continue their studies despite the delay.
“All students confirmed as NSFAS-funded will be allowed to progress with their studies despite the outstanding debt,” he stated, adding that the university would also permit students to graduate even if their NSFAS payments had not been processed.
Esterhuizen also said there have been some improvement in NSFAS’s handling of payments.
“There has been an improvement regarding the settlement of outstanding fees. We consider the current outstanding debt manageable,” he said.
He also confirmed that UJ has remained in communication with NSFAS regarding the delays.
At Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, spokesperson Zandile Ngwendu explained that student debt was rising, but not only due to the NSFAS non-payments.
Scheme putting strain on varsities' finances
Image: Jacques Stander/Gallo Images
Several universities have expressed concerns over NSFAS’s delays in paying for tuition for deserving students and therefore placing a strain on their finances and students’ well-being.
According to UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola, NSFAS owes the institution almost R19m for the 2024 academic year. The figure is for 166 students, he said.
Moholola said while the university has tried to support students in need, there has been no clear indication from NSFAS on whether the outstanding payments will be made.
“Regrettably, UCT has more than 100 students for whom NSFAS has made no payment, and there has been no indication of whether payment will be made or not,” Moholola said.
While the university has allowed some affected students to register, financial strain remains a concern, Moholola said. “Where it has been possible, students affected by the NSFAS accommodation shortfall have been allowed to register,” he added.
To mitigate the impact, UCT has encouraged students to seek alternative sources of funding, such as scholarships, bursaries, and student loans.
“Various factors contribute to the increase in student debt, including the financial challenges of those deemed ‘missing middle,’ delayed disbursements of bursaries, and other financial aid,” she said.
Ngwendu further said that the university does not categorise student debt by funder, making it difficult to provide an exact figure for NSFAS-related debt.
“Our student debt is not categorised per funder; however, our internal processes assist in tracking and tracing in order to reconcile all accounts as part of the university’s revenue management,” she explained.
Despite these financial challenges, Ngwendu said the university remains in constant discussions with NSFAS to resolve funding issues.
“The university and NSFAS remain in constant engagement on all matters affecting students on financial aid throughout the academic year,” Ngwendu said.
