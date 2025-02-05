Rea Vaya made a U-turn on their decision to resume services on Wednesday.
The company announced on X on Wednesday morning that it has suspended services.
Buses were meant to be back on the roads on Wednesday under heavy guard after the murders of two of their drivers, who were shot in Soweto in two separate incidents on Monday night.
In the post, the company said: “Passengers are informed that buses are still suspended today. Further updates on the situation will be given during the course of the day. We apologise for the inconvenience and advise passengers to use alternative public transport.”
Rea Vaya backtracks on decision to resume services on Wednesday
Services remain suspended after murders
