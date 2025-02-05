News

Rea Vaya backtracks on decision to resume services on Wednesday

Services remain suspended after murders

05 February 2025 - 10:18
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Image: Supplied

Rea Vaya made a U-turn on their decision to resume services on Wednesday.

The company announced on X on Wednesday morning that it has suspended services.

In the post, the company said: “Passengers are informed that buses are still suspended today. Further updates on the situation will be given during the course of the day. We apologise for the inconvenience and advise passengers to use alternative public transport.”

