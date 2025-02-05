Nine Gauteng officials implicated in the half a billion refurbishment for a “Covid hospital” that is now abandoned and vandalised, have been charged with corruption, fraud and misconduct.
This follows the conclusion of a disciplinary inquiry against the officials from the departments of health and infrastructure development over the irregularities in awarding a R588m tender to refurbish the old AngloGold Ashanti Hospital.
Provincial spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said after recommendations from the special investigation unit, the office of the premier took disciplinary action against the officials.
“After thoroughly reviewing the evidence, which included interviews and forensic analysis, the officials were charged with a range of offences including misconduct, fraud and corruption,” said Mhaga.
As a result of the probe five officials were dismissed, two received written warnings, one was acquitted and one could not be subjected to disciplinary action because the department no longer employed him, he said.
AngloGold Ashanti donated the hospital to the Gauteng provincial government to treat Covid patients to relieve pressure on Carletonville and Leratong hospitals.
DA shadow MEC for health in Gauteng Jack Bloom said less than 100 patients were treated at the hospital.
“There were refurbishments done, but not worth R500m. The provincial government did not even have ownership of the hospital. Another thing, it was an inaccessible property that is in the far West Rand and did not even have oxygen. There were red flags from the start,” Bloom said.
Nine officials charged for R588m Covid hospital fiasco
Probe finds misconduct, fraud and corruption in awarding of R588m tender
